CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball will have an MRI on Tuesday on his injured left ankle.

Ball left Monday night’s game with what the team called a left ankle sprain after his foot was stepped on by Washington’s Anthony Gill as he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws. He then exited the game and headed to the locker room.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said after practice that Ball and injured center Mason Plumlee (foot) will not travel with the team to Philadelphia for Wednesday night’s preseason finale.

The Hornets open the regular season at San Antonio on Oct. 19.

Clifford said Terry Rozier would start at point guard if Ball is out for the season opener.

“Terry was the starting point guard on a team (the Boston Celtics in 2017-18) that went to the Eastern Conference finals,” Clifford said. “It’s a role he is comfortable with and if that ends up being the situation, that is how we will do it.”

Clifford said he spoke with Ball, adding that he’s in good spirits.

“We talked about whatever the plan is, you have to be on the rehab,” Clifford said. “The better you are with it, the quicker you will get back. He was disappointed but very upbeat. It’s just part of the NBA.”

Clifford said the injury would also mean Dennis Smith Jr. would see more playing time.

