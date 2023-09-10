NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee right fielder Sal Frelick made a leaping catch against the wall on an Anthony Volpe drive for the final out of the 10th inning to deny the game-ending run Sunday, preserving a no-hit bid by Brewers pitchers against the New York Yankees.

Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Abner Uribe combined for 10 hitless innings,

With the game 0-0 and runners on first and second, Flelick jumped to make the catch and elbowed center fielder Joey Wiemer in the mouth.

Burnes struck out seven and walked two in eight innings, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes before Williams relieved. Burnes’ pitch count was one shy of his season high and six short of his career high.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch. He also issued a two-out walk to rookie Everson Pereira before third baseman Andruw Monasterio made a running catch in foul territory on Oswaldo Cabrera.

Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, has not thrown a complete game in 103 big league starts.

Milwaukee has two no-hitters. Burnes combined with Josh Hader on the Brewers’ second, pitching eight innings at Cleveland on Sept. 11, 2021, while throwing 115 pitches. Milwaukee’s first no-hitter was by Juan Nieves on April 15, 1987 against the Orioles.

The Yankees have been no-hit eight times. The last was June 25, 2022, in the Bronx in a combined effort by Houston’s Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

