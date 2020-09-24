AP: Pac-12 will play football this fall, reversing decision to postpone until spring

TEMPE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 09: Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. The Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 31-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a six-game season, starting the weekend of Nov. 7 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 19.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.