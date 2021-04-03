Angels’ pitcher Buttrey unexpectedly retires from baseball

In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ty Buttrey throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Buttrey has retired from baseball, saying he has lost his affection for the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty Buttrey said he has decided to retire from baseball, saying his love for the game had diminished.

The 28-year-old right-hander was one of the key pieces of the Angels’ bullpen the past three seasons, but he struggled with control problems during spring training and was optioned to the team’s alternate training site.

His 115 appearances from 2018-20 were fourth on the team among pitchers, and he was 8-11 with a 4.30 ERA.

Buttrey said he informed the Angels of his decision to leave baseball and the organization asked him to take some more time to think about it. He did not outline his next steps in his statement.