SAN DIEGO — When legendary tight end Antonio Gates was inducted into the Los Angeles Chargers’ Hall of Fame Sunday, he had a heartfelt message for San Diego.

During a halftime ceremony at the Chargers-Broncos game in Inglewood, Gates became the 41st member to be enshrined in the team’s Hall of Fame, joining Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson and Charlie Joiner.

“To the city of San Diego,” Gates began, as roars erupted from the crowd. “You supported me. You embraced a 22-year-old kid from Detroit. And you will always be my second home.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler finished his 16-year career with the Chargers — 14 years in San Diego and two in Los Angeles — with the most touchdown receptions and multi-touchdown games by a tight end in the National Football League’s history.

Gates was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2003 after not having played organized football since his senior season at Detroit’s Central High School. He excelled at basketball in college, taking Kent State to the Elite 8 in the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

Gates is a semi-finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024.