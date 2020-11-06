Alpine native set to race for NASCAR Truck Series title

SAN DIEGO – Sheldon Creed already has the need for speed. But by this weekend, the 23-year-old Alpine native might need something else entirely: fresh space on his trophy shelf.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 25, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Creed enters Friday’s race as the top-ranked driver in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. In his No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado, he’s won four of his 22 starts this year, finishing in the top five eight times and leading a series-high 560 laps — about 170 more than the next highest driver, Brett Moffitt.

“The last six races, we’ve been on a really good stride,” Creed said. “Having a truck capable of winning pretty much every week has been great.”

The GMS Racing driver is one of only four drivers — along with Moffitt, Grant Enfinger and Zane Smith — with a chance to win the overall series championship Friday at Phoenix Raceway. Of the top four, only Moffitt has won the series title before. Friday’s race begins at 5 p.m.

For Creed, a win would mark another monumental achievement in a young career with plenty of notable moments already, including winning the ARCA Menards Series in 2018.

“It would mean a ton to me and my family and to the team,” he said. “To everyone that’s helped me racing and watched me grow and supporting my racing, it’s going to be a win for everyone if I could get it done.”

