Watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on FOX 5

DENVER — Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Game takes place Tuesday in Denver, Colorado.

The game, also known as the “Midsummer Classic,” will be broadcast on FOX 5, following an abbreviated version of the FOX 5 News at 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports pre-game coverage of the All-Star Game begins at 4 p.m., and the game is set to start at 5 p.m. A special edition of FOX 5 News will follow the game.

The game will feature five San Diego Padres players: Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth, Yu Darvish and Mark Melancon.

