San Diego proclaims July 13 ‘Fernando Tatís Jr. Starting All-Star’ Day

SAN DIEGO — The All-Star Game is finally here and San Diego’s mayor and city council are celebrating starter Fernando Tatís Jr. in a big way.

San Diego’s city clerk says Mayor Todd Gloria and the city council have proclaimed July 13, 2021, as “Fernando Tatís Jr. Starting All-Star Day.”

Tatís is one of five San Diego Padres who are playing in Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Game Tuesday. Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Yu Darvish and Mark Melancon are also in Denver.

The game, also known as the “Midsummer Classic,” will be broadcast on FOX 5, following an abbreviated version of the FOX 5 News at 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports pre-game coverage of the All-Star Game begins at 4 p.m., and the game is set to start at 5 p.m. A special edition of FOX 5 News will follow the game.