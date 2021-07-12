Longtime baseball fan recalls All-Star Game 50 years ago, excited for 2021 game

DENVER (KDVR) — Tom Baird went to his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 1971. He will be going to his eighth All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday.

Baird, from Michigan, says the Commissioner’s Office invited him to go.

“I was just floored, stunned,” says the married father and grandfather. “It means a lot to me to be able to go to an all-star game, 50 years apart!”

Baird’s first All-Star Game was July 13, 1971. Fifty years later, Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic falls on July 13.

In 1971, Baird went with his father and brother. Both are now deceased. Tuesday, he will go with his nephew.

Baird says his ticket in 1971 cost $8. The face value for this year’s ticket: $130.

“It’ll just bring back memories, good memories, positive memories and times we enjoyed and times we shared,” he said.