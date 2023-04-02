SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego State University’s men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Championship after Aztecs guard Lamont Butler sank a last second buzzer-beater in Saturday’s Final Four game.

This marks the first time in team history that SDSU not only advanced beyond the Elite Eight, but forged ahead as finalists vying for the title of Division I National Champions.

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler scores the game winning basket against Florida Atlantic in a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In honor of the Aztecs historic win against Florida Atlantic, which was secured by that heart-wrenching jump shot, FOX 5 is taking a look back at some of the greatest buzzer-beaters in March Madness history.

Arkansas vs. Louisville (1981)

Ulysses Cleon “U.S.” Reed knocked in a buzzer-beat from half court for the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1981, resulting in the defeat of the Louisville Cardinals who were the defending champions that year.

North Carolina State vs. Houston (1983)

North Carolina State’s Lorenzo Charles dumped a buzzer-beating dunk to take the 1983 title away from Houston with a final score of 54-52.

UConn vs. Clemson (1990)

Tate George helped UConn advance to the Elite Eight after a buzzer-beater, upping the Clemson Tigers in the Sweet 16 of 1990.

Duke vs. Kentucky (1992)

UConn’s Grant Hill’s threw a long inbound pass to teammate Christian Laettner who sank a turnaround shot, leading them to defeat Kentucky in a 1992 Elite Eight game on the buzzer-beater.

Valparaiso vs. Ole Miss (1998)

With 2.5 seconds left on the clock, an inbound pass to half court turned into a quick toss to Valparaiso’s Bryce Drew who sank a buzzer-beater in the 1998 first round matchup against Ole Miss.

Northern Iowa vs. Texas (2016)

Northern Iowa’s Paul Jesperson broke the tie against Texas in a 2016 buzzer-beating shot banked in from half court.

Villanova vs. North Carolina (2016)

Villanova’s Kris Jenkins sank a game-winning three-point buzzer beater, beating out North Carolina in the 2016 National Championship game.

More of the greatest buzzer beaters in March Madness history can be viewed here.

SDSU’s Aztecs are expected to leave it all on the court in their first-ever title game against the UConn Huskies on Monday, April 3 with tipoff set for 6:20 p.m. PST.