A day in the life of San Diego Loyal goalie Austin Guerrero

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — FOX 5’s Samantha Rivera spent a day with San Diego Loyal goalie Austin Guerrero to see what makes the keeper tick.

Guerrero was a recent USL Championship Team of the Week selection for his shutout effort against the Oakland Roots in his first start of the season.

Watch her report in the video player above for more on Guerrero’s soccer journey, plus a wide variety of fun facts, from his affection for superhero shows to his role as team DJ — and that time he got a D in high school Spanish.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stadium Stories

More Stadium Stories

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News