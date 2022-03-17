SAN DIEGO – While San Diego State’s NCAA Tournament run ended abruptly, plenty of other teams are dancing onward into March, including a slate of teams tipping off this weekend at Viejas Arena.

Thus far this week, the arena played host to open practice sessions featuring all eight squads ranging from No. 1-seeded Arizona to No. 16 Wright State. Its jumbotron also was on loan Thursday evening to broadcast the Aztecs’ 72-69 overtime loss to No. 9 Creighton.

For those attending the weekend action on SDSU’s campus, here’s a few things to keep in mind:

What can I bring?

Viejas Arena recommends fans don’t bring bags to the venue, its website shows. But if one is needed, the venue suggests that it be clear plastic, vinyl or a PVC tote bag, and no larger than 16 inches by 8 inches by 16 inches. Backpacks won’t be allowed.

See a full list of prohibited items here.

Where should I park?

Attendees can prepay for parking at SDSU garages 3, 6, 7 and 12 by clicking or tapping here. The price is $22. On-site parking will be available at structures 7 and 12 for $20 per vehicle.

According to the venue, parking areas generally open 90 minutes prior to an event.

A handy map of the university campus also is available here.

Do I need to be vaccinated?

If planning to attend Friday and/or Sunday sessions at Viejas, attendees are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter. That means, they’ll need to have had their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or a dose of the single-dose vaccine more than two weeks prior to entering. Attendees can show a CDC-issued white COVID vaccination card or a yellow vaccination card issued by the World Health Organization.

Also accepted as proof: a physical or mobile photo of the vaccination card or other documentation provided by a health care provider.

Negative COVID tests are being accepted to enter the arena. San Diego State University requires the tests to have been taken within one day of attending the event. Of note: Two separate tests will be needed to attend both Friday and Sunday’s sessions.

The university is offering on-site antigen testing for basketball fans in the Peterson Gym Hallway. They are being administered for $35 and can be paid online as cash and credit won’t be accepted at the venue.

At-home tests are being sold on campus Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the NCAA Merchandise Tent; Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Viejas Arena Box Office; and Sunday at the NCAA Merchandise Tent during times still to be determined. They cost $25 apiece.

What about masks?

Masks are recommended for fully vaccinated attendees, but not required. They only are required for those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are sold out for two out of the three available sessions with only limited tickets available for Session 3, which encompasses Sunday’s games. As of late Thursday, fewer than 30 tickets were available for Session 3 with the cheapest priced at $175.

The NCAA does offer a secondhand ticket exchange through Ticketmaster. Check here for available seats for all three sessions.

What time are Friday’s games?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 12: (Front, L-R) Christian Koloko #35, Dalen Terry #4, Justin Kier #5, Bennedict Mathurin #0, Pelle Larsson #3, Adama Bal #2 and Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats pose with the championship trophy and a ceremonial NCAA tournament ticket with a team sticker on it after the team’s 84-76 victory over the UCLA Bruins to win the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MATCHUP TIME WHERE TO WATCH No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 10:45 a.m. TNT No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 1:15 p.m. TNT No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright St. 4:27 p.m. truTV No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 6:57 p.m. truTV

What time are Sunday’s games?

Four teams will emerge from Friday’s first round to play two games on Sunday. Times have not yet been announced. Winners of Sunday’s matchups will advance to the Sweet 16.