SAN DIEGO — Del Mar Racetrack Opening Day was just another day at the office for 57-year-old jockey Mike Smith, who won the first race of the day.

“I might be having a better time now than I probably did in my 30s. I’ve really taken care of myself. If you do that early on, it’ll pay off for you in the end,” said Smith, a Hall of Fame jockey.

This paid off throughout his career with him earning more than 5,000 wins. He’s oldest jockey to ever win the Triple Crown at the age of 52.

“That’s what you call the Holy Grail right there. At any age, that’s amazing to win. It’s only been done 13 times, so blessed to have been apart of that,” said Smith.

The 2003 Hall of Fame inductee raced in five out of 10 races on Opening Day. He called Del Mar one of his favorite tracks.

“I was based out east for many, many years in the beginning of my career in 2001. I came out here — this is just of the most beautiful race tracks. The scenery, the ocean right next to you — can’t beat this place. It’s just incredible,” said Smith.

The New Mexico native recently moved to Carlsbad.

“Once you’ve lived out in this area, you can’t live any where else. I’ve tried. You just can’t, it just draws you right back. You feel like you’re on vacation everyday you’re out here,” said Smith.

He’s using his new home as home field advantage.

“Everyone else is stressed out about getting a place and having to move in. Man, I’m already here. I just get up…just drive right up the free way,” said Smith.

Smith isn’t hanging up his saddle, he plans to keep on riding.

“Why would you stop? I am retired. I’m loving this. This is like the greatest life you can have. There’s no reason I can’t do it for another year or two,” said Smith.

Right after his last race here at Del Mar, Smith hopped on a flight to New Jersey. Now set to compete in the Haskell Stakes, it looks like the 57-year-old isn’t slowing down any time soon.