5-star prep recruit Mikey Williams returns to San Diego for charity hoops game

SAN DIEGO — Former San Ysdiro high school basketball player Mikey Williams has returned to San Diego to play in a game for charity.

Williams, who played in San Diego as a freshman, helped the Cougars win league and section titles and averaged nearly 30 points per game.



Now a junior, he attends high school online and plays for Vertical Academy, a team based in charlotte, North Carolina, that plays other club and prep academy teams across the country.



Tuesday night they played Inland Rotary – from the Riverside area – at San Diego City College with proceeds for the game benefiting breast cancer awareness.



Earlier Monday, Williams stopped by the studio and chatted with Troy Hirsch about why he moved to North Carolina prior to his sophomore year.