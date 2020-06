Horses are led to the track to train in Arcadia, California. (Getty Images)

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse broke down during a workout at Santa Anita and was euthanized, making it the 14th fatality at the track since late December.

Lightsaber, a 2-year-old filly who had yet to race, died Sunday in what the California Horse Racing Board called a training-related death.

She sustained a left hind leg fracture and attending veterinarians found the injury was unrecoverable, which led to Lightsaber being euthanized.