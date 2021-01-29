2 UCSD men’s basketball games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

A sign for UC San Diego on the college’s campus in La Jolla, Calif.

LONG BEACH (CNS) – UC San Diego’s men’s basketball games slated for Friday evening and Saturday with Long Beach State has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The games, which were slated to be first-ever meetings between the Tritons and Long Beach, were canceled “due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Long Beach State men’s basketball program,” according to a statement from UCSD, which said the games will not be rescheduled, “per conference policy.”

The Tritons’ next scheduled game is set for Feb. 5, when UCSD plays Hawaii at RIMAC Arena for the first of two games.