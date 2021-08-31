2 SDSU football walk-on seniors earn scholarships: ‘It was a great feeling’

SAN DIEGO – When the Aztec football team kicks off its 99th season Saturday against New Mexico State, two walk-on seniors will be on scholarship for the first time in their college careers.

Wide receiver BJ Busbee and linebacker/safety Segun Olubi both were given scholarships by the program for its 2021 campaign. The moment was special for Busbee, a San Diego native who joined the program in 2018 after a standout career at St. Anthony High School in Long Beach.

In his SDSU career, Busbee has recorded 28 receptions for 294 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown a season ago in a win over Colorado State.

“It was a great feeling,” Busbee said. “I wasn’t worried about it too much as far as going into the season. I was just trying to stay focused and focused on playing – so when it did happen, I just felt blessed.”

The other new scholarship recipient comes on the defensive side of the ball in Olubi, who played at Centennial High School in Corona as well as three other colleges before landing at SDSU. Olubi played in seven games for the Aztecs a season ago, tallying 15 total tackles as well as a 71-yard interception for a touchdown against Hawaii.

“It was really just faith,” Olubi said. “I just knew I wanted to play football at the highest level and just tried using my available means to get to where that was.”

On top of the scholarship, the senior also was voted by his teammates as one of the team’s five captains.

“I can’t really tell you what more means but they both mean a tremendous amount to me and my family,” he said.

For more on San Diego State’s newest scholarship athletes, click on the video above.