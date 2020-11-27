2 SDSU basketball games added after CSU positive virus tests halt action

San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam moves the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two new games have been added to San Diego State University’s men’s basketball season, after two positive COVID-19 tests within the Colorado State men’s basketball program led to a postponement of SDSU’s Mountain West opener, it was announced Friday.

The Aztecs will play the St. Katherine Firebirds on Dec. 2 and San Diego Christian College on Dec. 4, with both games to be held at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State and CSU were originally scheduled to face off on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5, but the positive tests led to a postponement of those games. SDSU said the two schools are working to find a solution to the lost games.

SDSU’s meeting with the Firebirds marks the second game between the two, with SDSU defeating the Firebirds in late 2013.

SDSU and San Diego Christian College have met nine times, with SDSU taking victories each time, including a 92-48 victory last season.

SDSU opened its season by defeating UCLA on Wednesday by a score of 73-58.