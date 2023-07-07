SAN DIEGO — Hana McGarry has one of the most popular first names in the country. To her and her family, it means a lot more.

The 12-year-old golfer, who’s set to compete in an international tournament, is from half Irish and half Korean decent. In the Korean language, Hana means number one.

“They’re not really surprised, they’re like ‘oh yeah, that’s cool.’ I’m kind of like, hoping it was going to be more of an exciting expression, but it’s just a name,” says McGarry.

It’s not just a name, it’s her mindset.

“I want to be able to reach my goal of becoming player of the year,” says McGarry

She’s one of the 600 golfers from around the world who gathered at the Links at Lakehouse golf course in San Marcos Thursday. McGarry was testing her skills at the future champions tournament.

“I’m really excited to play and meet new people and it’s going to be fun,” says McGarry.

“It’s great, that the green grew, but it’s a lot more competition. It’s fun and great that more people are coming in and joining us,” says McGarry.

In March, the Classical Academy 6th grader watched rising LPGA star Rose Zhang win at Augusta National.

“She played really good and fierce. I saw all the other players trying to take the trophy, and it makes me want to never give up and just keep playing and focus on myself,” says McGarry. “And try to do the best I can shot by shot.”

Inspired by her idol, Mcgarry says she now golfs every day she can.

“II’ve got to reach my goal today,” says McGarry.

That’s a good formula for becoming number one.