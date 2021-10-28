11-year-old skater who dreams up new tricks sets sights on 2024 Summer Olympics

SAN DIEGO – While 11-year-old North County skater Tommy Calvert isn’t old enough to drive, he’s seemingly perfecting the art of flight.

“I think about it all the time,” Calvert said. “Sometimes when I go to sleep, I pretend I’m flying through the air, learning all these new tricks.”

Calvert picked up his first skateboard at age 7, finding himself almost immediately addicted. He recalls seeing the board and then getting on it and doing kick turns while still in the shop.

“My dad was like, ‘OK, we’re getting this,'” he said. “It was so cool.”

It’s a purchase his father Paul Calvert remembers well.

“I can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of him,” Paul said. “He always had the passion for it but when I saw how fast he started to learn tricks and really seeing the enjoyment and the drive for it.”

His passion for the sport continues to grow, too. Tommy spends roughly five nights a week at the California Training Facility in Vista to hone his talent and learn new tricks. That process has led him to rub elbows with skateboarding icon Tony Hawk and has him vying for a spot on the British Skateboarding Team as well as the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“It would mean the world to me, representing my country of England,” Tommy said. “It would be insane like going to the Olympics. Four years ago, I wouldn’t have thought I had a chance to go to the Olympics.”

Along the way, the local sixth-grader hopes to inspire everyone to hop on a skateboard.

“I’m skateboarding to go everywhere,” he said. “I want everybody to have a skateboard and just be riding around like a bike and hopefully it brings a huge group of people together.”

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics begin July 26, 2024.