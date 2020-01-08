Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sports
Local billiards players compete for shot at national title
Video
Baseball teams limit fan autographs due to coronavirus outbreak
No. 5 SDSU advances to MWC title game
San Diego Legion take on Rugby United New York
Aztecs take on Boise State for chance to play in tournament final
More Sports Headlines
Padres counting on Pham to be part of lineup’s ‘heartbeat’
San Diego Loyal ready for season debut Saturday
Video
Rugby superstar set to make big impact with San Diego Legion
Video
SDSU’s Malachi Flynn selected as Mountain West Player of the Year
Dedicated Aztec fans bridge generation gap
Video
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
Shaun White says he’ll skip skateboard, stick to snow
Horse suffers fatal ankle injury during race at Santa Anita
Video
SDSU Aztecs go 28-1 with win against Nevada
Video
Galen Rupp, Aliphine Tuliamuk win US Olympic marathon trials
Neighborhood All-Stars
SDSU freshman track athlete aims for paralympics
Video
Local junior hockey team headed to largest peewee tournament in the world
Video
El Capitan High School’s e-sports program looking to expand
Video
PLNU women’s basketball team signs 15-year-old battling rare disorder
Video
High school softball coach returns while fighting brain cancer
Video
Carlsbad teen wins USTA National Championship
Video
More Neighborhood All-Stars
Padres
Padres counting on Pham to be part of lineup’s ‘heartbeat’
Brian Dozier can earn up to $4M with San Diego Padres
Padres’ Davies compensates for lack of velocity with control
Padres beef up bullpen with Pomeranz, Pagan
Machado had regular offseason with business focused on field
Wil Myers arrives at Padres spring training after rumor-filled off-season
Video
Padres distribute free bikes to 141 kids
Video
Padres to play 2 games against Diamondbacks in Mexico City
Padres to get outfielder in trade with Rays
Video
Padres unveil uniforms for 2020 season
Video
Padres may target San Diego native Strasburg in free agency
Video
Padres hire Jayce Tingler as new manager
Video
More Padres
Nominate a Neighborhood All-Star
Most Popular Stories
Employee at San Diego AT&T store tests positive for coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, traps 70 people
LA announces 6 new coronavirus cases, declares state of emergency
Video
6 travelers to Italy from Mexicali, Tijuana appear to have coronavirus
Alleged shoplifter hit by car after running into street
Video