OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The Rising Co. is a community hub designed to bring local merchants together, creating a one-stop shop for shoppers.

Doors to the mixed-use space opened nearly one year ago, but like many businesses, doors temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the government shutdown in response to COVID-19. It wasn't until June 2020 that doors fully reopened with a new addition: The Seaborne Coffee Co.