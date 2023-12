SAN DIEGO — Join FOX 5 and KUSI this Christmas season for a Rock Church special presentation.

Tune in for “Christmas at Rock Church” with Miles McPherson at the times listed below. You can also watch the special on this page starting Dec. 23.

Saturday, Dec. 23

KUSI: 11:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve: Sunday, Dec. 24

FOX 5: 4 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 p.m.

KUSI: 11 a.m.

Christmas Day: Monday, Dec. 25

FOX 5: 3 am.

KUSI: 5 a.m.