Watch Big Bay Boom 2020

SAN DIEGO — Celebrate Independence Day on Saturday night, July 4, with FOX 5 San Diego.

This year’s live bayside Fourth of July fireworks show is canceled due to California’s stay-at-home order preventing large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to enjoy spectacular fireworks lighting up San Diego Bay. An hour-long television special featuring Big Bay Boom fireworks from past years, special interviews and more will air Saturday, July 4, on FOX 5 San Diego. The special will also air on FOX 5’s sister stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento.

The special begins at 8:30 p.m. with Big Bay Boom: Salute to Heroes, a 30-minute pre-show that will include a look back at the 20-year history of bayside pyrotechnical extravaganza and a look at the future of the largest Independence Day fireworks show on the West Coast.

It will also feature a tribute to the essential workers who have kept our city functioning during the coronavirus pandemic and the performance of the national anthem by one of those essential workers.

Beginning at 9 p.m., the fireworks go off during Big Bay Boom Encore, a 24-minute fireworks spectacular produced from the best moments of Big Bay Booms from the last five years and including never-seen Drone 5 video from 2019.

Whether you watch on FOX 5 TV or here on fox5sandiego.com, join us for Big Bay Boom 2020 on Saturday, July 4, at 8:30 p.m.