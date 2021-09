SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A driver suffered what were described as major injuries Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 163 near Mission Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an SUV went into a spin, hit a roadside barrier and collided with a black Toyota sedan as it headed north on Mission Valley Freeway north of Interstate 8 around 9 a.m. A total of four vehicles were ultimately involved in the crash.