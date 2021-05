SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Following a San Diego City Council Budget Review Committee hearing on the library budget Thursday, Mayor Todd Gloria said he will attempt to maintain library service hours -- a reversal from his original proposed budget which cut service to five days a week.

"I am committed to working with the library director, Department of Finance and the City Council to offer a proposal in the May Revise to restore library hours," Gloria said. "It is my intent to get back to a seven-day-a- week schedule across our library system over the next year. Staff is still working through the details, but more information will be released later this month."