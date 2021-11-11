Mana Up Showcase: Bringing Hawaii to You

Seen On TV
The Mana Up Showcase is Hawai’i’s biggest lifestyle event of the year! 

Learn about all things new in Hawai’i – meet up-and-coming entrepreneurs and musicians, tune into Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kimié Miner’s live performance, and most importantly – shop! There will be limited-time only deals and specials perfect for the holidays.

Viewers will also have the chance to win a roundtrip ticket to Hawaii provided by Hawaiian Airlines and a year of King’s Hawaiian “sweet” products.

Watch on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 or in the player above.

