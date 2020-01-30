FOX 5 San Diego Gulls Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules  

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. HOW TO ENTER: Enter at www.fox5sandiego.com from 8:00 a.m. (PT) Monday, February 3, 2020 and 8:00 a.m. (PT) Sunday, February 9, 2020 (Sweepstakes Period). Click on the Contests tab and accurately complete and submit the entry form with your email address, name, postal code, phone number and date of birth, for your chance to win. Limit one (1) entry per email address during the Sweepstakes Period. The…