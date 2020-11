1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KSWB (“Station”), 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California 92111 and Davis Elen Advertising, 865 South Figueroa Street 12th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90017 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.