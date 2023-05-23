Santay Baking

- Apple Cinnamon Pecan Muffins – recipe by Jane Beedle
|Muffins: 1 large or 2 medium flavorful apples, chopped & peeled (150g)
4 ½ TB butter (60g)
½ cup pecans, chopped (65g)1 ¾ cups flour + 2 TB (225g)2 tsp baking powder½ tsp cinnamon¾ cup light brown sugar (150g)
3 ½ TB salted butter, melted (50g)1/3rd cup of Vegetable Oil (75g)¼ cup + 2.5 TB Sour Cream (100g)1/3rd cup of whole milk (80g)2 large eggs
Icing: 1 cup icing sugar1 TB Maple Syrup2 TB melted butter Enough whole milk to bring to the desired pourable consistency
BAKING: 350 degrees 25-30 min
|Background on this bake: I started baking in 2017. I had a standing date with my friend Debra for Friday Night movies, and she introduced me to a “quaint little show where there is no prize, and the contestants are actually very nice and kind to each other”. It was the Great British Bake Off. I was hooked. I loved it. And watching these lovely people (who are amateurs) make spectacular things spoke to something inside of me and I wondered if maybe I can bake too!? The first thing I made was some scones by Thomas Keller (French Laundry) on March 24, 2017. And the reason I made scones is that when I moved to LA in June 2001, I used to get a soy chai latte with a blueberry scone from Starbucks almost every morning, and they were magnificent. But as they became more “corporate”, they changed the scones recipe to something…..mediocre and bland. So, when I decided I wanted to make something, instead of just trying to find a good scone, I made a scone from a famous pastry chef, and they were magnificent. Making these muffins is my homage to the show that inspired my baking so many years ago, and to a contestant who I loved, who I am somewhat friends with. 😊
|Prep Work and what I will do for the filming: I plan on having these completely baked in advance the day before. On the day of the filming, we can then quickly show how to make the Icing, and ice the already-done muffins. The recipe calls for sauteeing the apples and butter and setting them aside. Toasting the pecans. And then putting everything together to bake. It should take like….10 minutes to do all this before putting it in the oven. The icing will take another couple minutes to film.
- Debra’s Broccoli & Cabbage Stuffing
|Ingredients: 10 oz box stuffing1 red onion, chopped½ head of cabbage, chopped1 stick butter1 ½ cups chicken broth2 tsp Better than Boullion, chicken flavor2-3 cups of broccoli, chopped6-8 oz chunks of pre-cooked chicken.Cayenne, salt/pepper, to taste BAKING: 350 degrees 40-45 minutes
|Background: Debra’s the one who inspired me to start baking by introducing me to GBBO. Every Friday she would cook for us, and usually it would involve cabbage. I never thought of cabbage as something delicious until she introduced me to it. This stuffing recipe is something we’ve made almost every year for Thanksgiving (minus the chicken) for upwards of 10 years. It’s an all-in-one dish, easy to make, and absolutely delicious. Most everyone I’ve introduced this too, loves it and is surprised at how good it is.
|Prepwork & Day of Filming: I will have a complete dish pre-baked the day before and refrigerated. We can heat it up for the filming. I will have the cabbage and everything else chopped and prepped for the day of filming, but will do the onion either on camera or right before filming. Onions go bad quickly, and I don’t want to risk bad onion. Carmelizing the onion is what takes a bit…like 10 minutes. Everything else will go quickly after that. I think it’ll take about 15-20 minutes to put everything together to go into the oven..
- Debra’s Spicy Spaghetti Bolognese
|Ingredients: 6-8oz ground beef, cooked1 red onion, chopped14.5oz can diced tomatoes1 can of water4oz or 2/3rd small can of tomato paste1 tsp Better than Boullion, beef flavor1 TB Oregano1.5 tsp minced garlic1-2 tsp red pepper flakes, to taste½ tsp kosher salt8-10oz thin spaghetti COOKING: Reduce 30-35 min to desired sauce consistency.
|Background: As with the cabbage recipe above, Debra also cooked her spaghetti recipe, and I loved it. It was so easy to make, not time-consuming, and her use of thin spaghetti was a revelation, as it did affect the taste (proportion of pasta to sauce was more even). When I wasn’t on my low carb diet, I would love when she would make this. I use this recipe, to also top off fried cabbage, too! I also use this recipe to make small pita pizzas (this sauce, on top of a toasted pita, with mushrooms & mozzarella cheese, topped with goat cheese), baked for 15 minutes.
|Prepwork & Day of Filming: I plan on making a batch of this and freezing it the weekend before. When we film, we can put together the sauce (which will take about 10 minutes to caramelize the onion, and another 5 minutes to add everything else. It then takes upwards of 35-40 minutes to cook and reduce down on the stove. So, I will have some made already so we can jump immediately to the sauce. I’m thinking I may also have some spaghetti cooked, so we would only need to heat it up in some hot water. Or we can include the spaghetti noodles in the water as part of the filming….
- Peach Delight Cake
|Ingredients: 10” angel food cake, sliced horizontally in 2 places3 oz package orange flavored jello½ cup boiling water¼ cup peach juice/nectar15 oz can peaches, drained and mashed1 pint whipping cream
|Background: After my parents passed, my brothers cleaned up their house, and my oldest brothers sent me all of my mom’s hand-written recipes. I’m actually baking and cooking my way through them so I can create a cookbook of her life, with all of her recipes for my 7 brothers/sisters & the 25 grandkids. When I was going through the recipes, I came across this one, and it was like being knocked back into time. It’s amazing the things we have in our memories that we no longer think about. For my birthday, I would always have a flourless chocolate cake (which I would decorate with Skittles (but not the purple or yellow ones, BLECH!), and we would always have an angel food cake with strawberries. Sometimes we would have this version. It’s a trip back into the past where everything had gelatin!!! This cake is delicious.
|Prepwork & Day of filming. I will bring an already made Angel food cake, and I will have the creamy whipped cream fruit mixture already made in a separate container. We can make the mixture itself, which involves making gelatin, and whipping up whipped cream, and then folding everything together. It’ll take about 15 minutes total. 😊