Santay Baking

Muffins: 1 large or 2 medium flavorful apples, chopped & peeled (150g)

4 ½ TB butter (60g)

½ cup pecans, chopped (65g)1 ¾ cups flour + 2 TB (225g)2 tsp baking powder½ tsp cinnamon¾ cup light brown sugar (150g)

3 ½ TB salted butter, melted (50g)1/3rd cup of Vegetable Oil (75g)¼ cup + 2.5 TB Sour Cream (100g)1/3rd cup of whole milk (80g)2 large eggs



Icing: 1 cup icing sugar1 TB Maple Syrup2 TB melted butter Enough whole milk to bring to the desired pourable consistency

BAKING: 350 degrees 25-30 min

Background on this bake: I started baking in 2017. I had a standing date with my friend Debra for Friday Night movies, and she introduced me to a “quaint little show where there is no prize, and the contestants are actually very nice and kind to each other”. It was the Great British Bake Off. I was hooked. I loved it. And watching these lovely people (who are amateurs) make spectacular things spoke to something inside of me and I wondered if maybe I can bake too!? The first thing I made was some scones by Thomas Keller (French Laundry) on March 24, 2017. And the reason I made scones is that when I moved to LA in June 2001, I used to get a soy chai latte with a blueberry scone from Starbucks almost every morning, and they were magnificent. But as they became more “corporate”, they changed the scones recipe to something…..mediocre and bland. So, when I decided I wanted to make something, instead of just trying to find a good scone, I made a scone from a famous pastry chef, and they were magnificent. Making these muffins is my homage to the show that inspired my baking so many years ago, and to a contestant who I loved, who I am somewhat friends with. 😊

Prep Work and what I will do for the filming: I plan on having these completely baked in advance the day before. On the day of the filming, we can then quickly show how to make the Icing, and ice the already-done muffins. The recipe calls for sauteeing the apples and butter and setting them aside. Toasting the pecans. And then putting everything together to bake. It should take like….10 minutes to do all this before putting it in the oven. The icing will take another couple minutes to film.