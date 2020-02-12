San Diego’s Remarkable Women for 2020

Mia Roseberry Mia Roseberry founded Wounded Warrior Homes, a non-profit which provides transitional housing to single, post-9/11 combat veterans with traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress. Read More… Sarah Davis Sarah Davis runs a successful practice in a male-dominated industry and donates her time to organizations providing services for homeless youth. But that’s not all. Read More… Shelly Pinomaki Shelly Pinomaki is a volunteer chaplain with the sheriff’s department, providing support — and all-hours holiday meals — to those who protect and serve. Read More… Nancy Maldonado Nancy Maldonado serves her community, especially families with young children, through her leadership on the Chicano Federation of San Diego County. Read More…

FOX 5 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, FOX 5 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named San Diego’s Woman of the Year and win a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!