SAN DIEGO — Spring has sprung! As vacation season begins, San Diego has been named among the best places to visit this time of year.

The U.S. News & World Report ranked the best destinations for Spring travel using expert analysis and user opinions, pinning America’s Finest City as the 20th best go-to spot for vacationers.

While deciphering which areas deserved praise, the media company considered hotel rankings, things to do in the area, travel rewards programs, cruise rankings, travel insurance options and best getaways overall based on public interest. More information on their methodology can be found here.

So, why should vacationers come to San Diego? U.S. News & World Report highlighted San Diego’s consistently sunny weather and its 70-miles of coastline as reasons for those who enjoy outdoor activities and sunshine to visit.

The Lily Pond is seen at Balboa Park in San Diego.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the best things to do in San Diego, according to the media company.

— Visit the San Diego Zoo.

— Check out La Jolla Cove and La Jolla Shores.

— Visit the USS Midway Museum.

— Explore Coronado Beach, Mission Beach or Pacific Beach.

— Hike at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

— Enjoy Mexican cuisine at Old Town San Diego.

— Take part in the thriving nightlife of the Gaslamp Quarter.

Sunset is seen at Coronado Beach in San Diego.

On top of activities and sightseeing, U.S. News & World Report said Spring is the ideal time to visit the popular Southern California destination because travelers can typically find more affordable lodging in the pre-Summer months.

U.S. News & World Report considered these best ranking hotels in San Diego when ranking the city amongst the top for travelers this Spring.

— Fairmont Grand Del Mar

— Pendry San Diego

— InterContinental San Diego

— THE US GRANT, a Luxury Collection Hotel

— L’Auberge Del Mar

— The Westgate Hotel

For those looking to leisurely stroll seaside with their toes in the sand, enjoy a bustling nightlife scene or simply just want to indulge in some authentic tacos — look no further than sunny San Diego.

For locals, “staycationing” in the city you call home can be a convenient retreat that offers a variety of fun for the whole family.