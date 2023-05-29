Best Suitcases of 2023: Why they’re important and where you can find deals

Traveling is better when you have quality luggage

Americans have a tendency to spend more hours at work than other developed countries. Many do not even take all of the vacation time they are entitled to. That is why, when you do go away, whether it is for a few days or longer, you want to have the best time with the least amount of hiccups. One way to do that is to purchase a quality suitcase.

What are some of the latest trends in suitcase shopping?

The general purpose of a suitcase is to keep your belongings safe and organized while you travel. However, not everyone’s traveling habits are the same. More and more people are buying suitcases that are specific to their needs. For instance, if you travel often, durability is a primary concern. However, if you tend to take longer trips, size and organizational pockets become the focus. Alternatively, as most areas have officially lifted pandemic restrictions, travel is becoming a popular gift, especially around graduation season, so these individuals may crave style and versatility in their suitcases.

Essential features you’ll find on all quality suitcases

If you want the best option, there are several qualities you’ll want your suitcase to have, no matter what its purpose. The most obvious feature is durability. Whether it is you or someone else doing the handling, a suitcase is going to get knocked around. It is important that it can hold up under the abuse.

Other must-have features are 360-degree wheels, which guarantee easier transport through congested areas. Smooth zippers, organizational compartments and a telescoping handle are also highly desirable. If you have items you frequently need to access, secure external compartments are another must-have option.

Current popular suitcase options

BestReviews has recently tested a dozen suitcases. The process revealed three standout favorites, one at each price point.

American Tourister’s Moonlight carry-on excelled as an affordable suitcase that features a rugged build. For around $100, this suitcase will protect and transport all of your clothes and personal items with relative ease.

For those who travel often and want to splurge a little for some additional features, the Monos Carry-On tested very well at BestReviews. It is also extremely popular with travelers. For $284, you’ll get nicer finishes, a more durable composite material, designated zipper pockets, a divider to compress your clothes and more.

If you’re really looking for a top-of-the-line suitcase, consider the Briggs & Riley Sympatico. This carry-on is priced at $599 and is made of very durable polycarbonate. It features built-in pockets, tilt-resistant wheels, a USB port and a compression-expansion system for greater packing capacity. This suitcase held up incredibly well and offered the most features of any we tested.

Best suitcases

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage

This 21-inch carry-on option has multi-directional spinner wheels, compression to keep clothes neat, locking handles and a 10-year warranty. It offers a 1.5-inch expansion and is a solid option for the average traveler looking for a versatile, rugged option.

Sold by Amazon

Monos Carry-On

The Monos is an award-winning suitcase that is sized to fit in an overhead bin. It has an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, a TSA-approved lock and whisper-quiet wheels. This model comes in a variety of colors and has a built-in compression pad.

Sold by Monos

Briggs & Riley Sympatico Hardside International Spinner Luggage

Briggs & Riley have thought of everything with the Sympatico. It expands to offer 22% more packing space, has adjustable garment compression and an aircraft-grade aluminum telescoping handle system. Best of all, the lifetime guarantee means you never have to worry about damage, ever again.

Sold by Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

If you need a rugged carry-on, Samsonite is always a good choice. This model features a micro diamond polycarbonate texture that is extremely scratch resistant. It has side-mounted TSA locks, a book opening case and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Travel Select Amsterdam Expandable Rolling Upright Luggage

If budget is your primary concern, yet you do not want to sacrifice quality, consider this polyester option from Travel Select. It has top and side carry handles along with a bottom grip handle for ease of transport. The suitcase expands up to 25% for additional packing and features inline skate wheels with corner protectors for smooth and quiet rolling.

Sold by Amazon

