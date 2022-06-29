Eagle Creek has a travel blog linked to their website where you can find packing ideas, foodie adventure ideas and popular destinations.

Which Eagle Creek luggage is best?

Eagle Creek Luggage provides affordable and eco-friendly storage for your items when traveling. The brand itself is dependable and uses sturdy fabric to protect your items and give you the best traveling experience. Each product is covered by a ten year warranty and is made from recycled material. Most suitcases feature top-of-the-line, TSA-approved security locks that provide peace of mind when checking your luggage and embarking on your next adventure. When purchasing an Eagle Creek luggage item, consider the size that you need, the security that it provides and the material it is made from.

If you are looking for a sustainably made suitcase that provides security, organization and other convenient features, the Eagle Creek Gear Warrior Carry Luggage is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Eagle Creek luggage

Size

Eagle Creek offers luggage products in every size to fit your specific travel needs. The website details bags perfect for use as carry-on items for short trips as well as larger bags that need to be checked for extensive expeditions. When purchasing Eagle Creek luggage items, consider how much you are packing and where you will be going. These factors will determine the size of suitcase that you need to purchase. For example, if you are embarking on a weekend trip, purchase a smaller bag than if you were embarking on a month-long journey overseas.

Security

Before purchasing Eagle Creek luggage, consider how much security it will provide for your items. Luggage can get stolen and lost, so having proper security for your luggage can save you in times of emergency. If you are concerned about time restrictions between layovers or your luggage getting lost, consider purchasing a luggage set with TSA-approved locks. Whether you are flying or driving, it is good to consider added security measures in case of emergency with a little added privacy feature, such as a lock. A TSA-approved lock allows for airport security to safely check your bag without having to break the lock.

Material

Eagle Creek luggage items come in various styles with hard and soft materials. Before choosing the material of your suitcase, consider how fragile the items are that you will be packing and if the bag is intended as a carry-on.

Hard-shell luggage: Eagle Creek luggage is unique for the fact that their hard-shell luggage features 100% recycled bi-tech and 1000D Poly Twill for protection against various terrains and weather conditions. Hard-shell suitcases can feature aluminum, polycarbonate and polypropylene to keep the contents of your suitcase protected and the outside of the suitcase more durable. These items can be heavy and oftentimes bulky when storing. Consider soft-side luggage if you are not concerned about fragile items or durability of your luggage.

What to look for in quality Eagle Creek luggage

Handle

A quality Eagle Creek luggage product will feature an adjustable handle that locks into place. The brand prides itself in providing luggage with adjustable handles. A handle can determine how easily and quickly the luggage is transported as well as how efficiently it is stored. When purchasing a luggage set, it is important to consider adjustable handles on each item in accordance with its size. A good handle will be able to be extended just above the knee when rolling and will feature some sort of grip and locking technology for best use.

Wheels

Wheels are important to consider when purchasing luggage because they make it easier to transport your items from one place to the next. Eagle Creek luggage features wheels capable of being used on various terrain. Most every model of luggage includes four spinner wheels for maximum mobility and portability of the luggage items. Regardless of the size of the suitcase, Eagle Creek guarantees convenient use of wheels that will not lock or stick when transporting luggage.

Compartments

Eagle Creek luggage is known for the many organizational features that it provides. Each suitcase contains multiple pockets and compartments for interior and exterior storage. This can make it easier to find the items when you’ve finished packing and can keep items separated more efficiently. With the use of interior straps, clothes can be kept nice and organized while exterior pockets can keep electronics away from other packed items for safety purposes. Eagle Creek goes a step further with a few of their models to replace compartments with luxury features such as USB ports and bottle openers.

How much you can expect to spend on Eagle Creek luggage

Eagle Creek luggage will cost anywhere from $150- $400, depending on the size of the suitcase and its features and materials. Smaller products with less features will be between $150-$200, while larger products with the most features will cost anywhere between $250-$400.

Eagle Creek luggage FAQ

How do I clean my Eagle Creek luggage after a trip?

A. To clean your hard-shell luggage after a trip, add mild soap to a damp rag and gently rub the exterior of the suitcase so as not to damage it or cause wear and tear to the item. When you are done cleaning the item, pat it dry with a towel to get it ready for the next adventure.

Is Eagle Creek luggage waterproof?

A. If the luggage is waterproof, it will be listed in the product description on the website. Some luggage is naturally waterproof due to its material, but others are coated to prevent scratches and leaks.

What’s the best Eagle Creek luggage to buy?

Top Eagle Creek luggage

Eagle Creek Gear Warrior Carry Luggage

What you need to know: This suitcase features keeper holders to secure items and make gear readily available as well as a porter key bottle opener to enjoy a cold drink while traveling.

What you’ll love: The luggage is made with sustainable fabric such as recycled polyester ripstop and features lamination as reinforcement in high wear areas.

What you should consider: The storage space outside of the main compartment is minimal.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Eagle Creek luggage for the money

Eagle Creek Expansive Convertible International Carry-on

What you need to know: This product features a spacious interior with compression straps and mesh paneling for organization and separation of items.

What you’ll love: It features an external lash point to attach additional gear to the outside and is made with dual oversized wheels with bumper protection. It features straps for maximum comfort and portability options

What you should consider: The main compartment of the suitcase is very small and can be used to fit minimal items.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Eagle Creek Expanse AWD Carry-on

What you need to know: This item features an expansion zipper for added storage & self-repairing lockable zippers.

What you’ll love: It is made with Bi-tech Armour Lite technology, making the item abrasion resistant in high wear areas. It conforms to most airlines’ carry-on standards and contains a central lock point with secure zip toggles to protect valuables from getting stolen.

What you should consider: There are no wear or slide strips on the back or near the bottom where the wheels are. Pulling this over a curb or up the stairs is not recommended.

Where to buy: Amazon

