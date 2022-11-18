Which Naruto toys are best?

Naruto is one of the most popular anime ever created, and many fans are eager to show their love for Naruto with clothing, toys and collectibles. If you, or someone you know, is a fan of the show, you’ve likely wondered which Naruto toy is best.

There are numerous Naruto toys that you can buy online, and by comparing the most popular ones, you’ll be equipped to pick one that’s right for you.

What is Naruto about?

“Naruto” is a cartoon based on the Japanese manga series of the same name. The original Naruto anime focuses on Naruto, his friends Sasuke and Sakura and his sensei Kakashi. In the “Naruto: Shippuden” series, we follow a teenage Naruto as he attempts to find his comrade Sasuke and learns to control the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox that lives inside him.

Naruto is known to be hot-headed and unlikely to follow orders, and the Nine-Tailed Fox that was sealed away inside him makes him the target of ridicule by those in his village. Naruto’s ultimate goal is to become the leader of his village and gain the approval of those he grew up around.

Overall, the Naruto series is known for its emphasis on teamwork, believing in yourself and working hard to achieve your dreams.

Is Naruto appropriate for children?

In the United States, most episodes of Naruto are rated either TV-PG or TV-14. In general, the series is perfectly fine for children of most ages to watch. Still, there are a few things worth being aware of, such as the show’s implied nudity when Naruto uses his “Sexy Jutsu” â€” an ability that turns him into a nude woman, partially concealed by clouds of smoke.

Another thing that some parents may not be a fan of in the “Naruto: Shippuden” series are the numerous scenes in which characters inflict self-harm, either to use an ability or for the sake of honor. The violence in Naruto is generally pretty tame, but there is undoubtedly more blood and death in the “Naruto: Shippuden” series than the original “Naruto” series.

What kinds of Naruto toys are there?

Due to Naruto’s immense popularity, there is a wide variety of Naruto toys available. The most popular Naruto toys amongst children tend to be the Naruto plush toys and posable action figures, as they give children a chance to act out their favorite scenes and create their own. Adult fans tend to gravitate toward detailed collectible statues and figurines. If you’re a Funko POP! collector, there are several Naruto-themed Funkos that are worth your attention as well.

Best Naruto toys to buy online

Best Naruto plush toy

Naruto Shippuden Kakashi Eight-Inch Plush

This plush toy features everyone’s favorite sensei, Kakashi. The large stuffed toy is well-made and has a string on the back of Kakashi’s head that you can use to hang him up if you’d like. The doll’s expression captures Kakashi’s personality quite well, and he is even holding a plush kunai knife. The only notable complaint with this toy is that it features his Sharingan eye, but the headband is glued on so you can’t expose it.

Best Naruto action figure

Gaara Naruto Shippuden Action Figure

Gaara is a longtime fan-favorite character that viewers were first introduced to in the original Naruto series. This action figure features Gaara using one of his most popular jutsu. The toy also has posable arms and legs that make it perfect for pretend play.

Anime Heroes 15cm Sasuke Uchiha Action Figure

This detailed Sasuke Uchiha action figure manages to add fully-posable arms and legs without sacrificing build quality. This figure includes multiple interchangeable hands that simulate Sasuke’s jutsu and even comes with his most popular jutsu, the Chidori.

Best Naruto collectible figure

Banpresto Naruto Shippuden Vibration Stars-Uchiha Sasuke-II

This collectible figure showcases everyone’s favorite anti-hero, Itachi, getting ready to use his sword. The figure is praised by users to be quite detailed..

Naruto Six-Piece Figurine Set

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, you can’t go wrong with this six-piece figurine set. The set includes Naruto, Kakashi, Sakura, Sasuke, Shikamaru and Gaara in impressive detail. The paint job on these figures may not be as nice as some of the others, but they are surprisingly realistic at less than $30 for six figures.

Best Naruto Funko POP!

Naruto Sage of the Six Paths Funko POP!

This Funko toy features Naruto in his most powerful form. The bright color scheme really makes the figure stand out, and the flames behind Naruto will add extra flair to your display. As with any Funko Pop purchased online, there is a small risk that the box may arrive damaged, but other than that, this is a top-notch Funko for any serious collector.

Orochimaru Funko POP!

Besides Zabuza, Orochimaru is one of the first villains we meet in the Naruto series, and this Funko Pop certainly does his menacing character justice. This Funko stands nearly four inches tall and features his trademark sword and snakes. Even without a mouth, the figure does an excellent job of conveying Orochimaru’s sinister expression. The only minor complaints buyers had with this figure are a few paint errors, but there’s nothing particularly distracting about them.

