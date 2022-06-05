Which Carnage toy is best?

After “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” released in October 2021, more fans than ever wanted to get their hands on a Carnage toy. Some might say the best toys and collectibles inspired by the iconic Marvel villain are mostly figures and statues, but there are many options out there for diehard fans.

If you want the best Carnage action figure, the top choice is the highly detailed and articulated Amazing Yamaguchi Figure. With 40 points of articulation and tons of parts that can be mixed and matched, there are many possibilities when it comes to displaying this figure.

What to know before you buy a Carnage toy

Do you want a collectible or a toy for kids?

There are a number of Carnage toys intended for children, along with toys inspired by Venom and other Symbiotes from Spider-Man stories. You can also find highly detailed figures and statues that are made for older audiences. The iconic villain is not usually the sort of Marvel character younger readers and viewers gravitate towards, Carnage toys that a kid would enjoy maybe a little harder to find.

Are you already a collector?

If you collect Funko POP! products or Marvel Legends figures, you should check out Carnage in those toy lines. If you already have an ongoing collection, you may want a Carnage toy that fits in with what you already have on your shelf. If you are buying one as a gift, consider what Marvel toys and collectibles your giftee already enjoys to find Venom and Carnage toys suitable for their collection.

Do you prefer the movie or comic designs?

Carnage made his first movie appearance in the recently released “Venom” sequel, but if you are interested in all versions and comic appearances of the villainous Symbiote, there is so much more to choose from. If you want to find film-inspired designs, check out the most recently released Carnage toys.

What to look for in a quality Carnage toy

Visual quality

One of the most important features of a Carnage toy or collectible is how closely it resembles the monstrous comic book villain. Lower quality Carnage toys may have simple paint jobs or streamlined designs without much detail. The best Carnage figures and products are distinctly Carnage and feature plenty of details.

Playability

For younger Marvel fans or anyone who enjoys playing with a Carnage figure, it is important that it is durable enough to be handled. Poseable and articulated action figures are more fun to play with than a statue that can only hold a single pose. Look for Carnage toys that offer lots of playability. The Symbiote has made appearances in LEGO sets and other toy series, offering plenty of ways to play.

Display

The best Carnage toys for collectors and older fans can be easily displayed and look great on a shelf or desk. Carnage’s design is pretty eye-catching in the first place, making him a great option for a displayed collectible.

How much you can expect to spend on a Carnage toy

Simple figures and toys like collectible vinyl figurines can be found for less than $30. Highly collectable Carnage toys and figures will generally cost $40 and up.

Carnage toy FAQ

Are Carnage toys safe for younger kids?

A. Always check the intended age ranges for Carnage toys and products. Some of the figures have very small parts that are not necessarily safe for young children. Depending on the child, small and intricate components may not be a problem, but it varies greatly.

What kind of collectible is best?

A. Many fans will enjoy figures and statues of Carnage, but there are also comic books, costumes and other Carnage-related items. No particular Carnage toy or collectible is the best option for everyone because it really depends on what the collector personally enjoys.

What’s the best Carnage toy to buy?

Top Carnage toy

Amazing Yamaguchi Figure

What you need to know: This detailed and high-quality PVC figure features tons of exchangeable parts so you can display Carnage any way you like.

What you’ll love: Carnage stands at 6.2 inches tall and comes with a stand for the figure. It has 40 points of articulation and over 30 small parts that can be mixed and matched, depending on how you want to pose the figure. It is brightly colored and made of environmentally friendly PVC material.

What you should consider: Some collectors found that it was way more delicate than they expected, making it better suited for display.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Carnage toy for the money

Venom vs. Carnage Bend and Flex

What you need to know: The affordable bendable figure set comes with both Carnage and Venom, and is safe for kids ages 4 and older.

What you’ll love: The set includes Carnage and Venom, with web stands for displaying both characters. Both figures are at the same 6-inch scale as the other Bend and Flex toys. The joints are flexible and easily bent into tons of positions, making them convenient to play with and durable for younger users.

What you should consider: These are not the most detailed figures and despite the flexible design, some customers have still reported them breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Premium Carnage Collectible Statue

What you need to know: This large, posed Carnage statue is meant to be used as a display figure by older collectors.

What you’ll love: Even with his crouched posture, Carnage stands at about 9 inches tall. It is a very detailed collectible that can be easily displayed in a home or office. This figure is not intended for children under 12 years of age.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving damaged boxes or missing components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.