Why Bluey has struck a chord

The secret to life is balance. But it’s an incredibly hard lesson to learn and even tougher to put into practice. Many families with young kids are struggling just to make ends meet, so parents aren’t always as present as they’d like to be.

But a children’s cartoon is helping place the spotlight on the importance of being there. Bluey is an Australian cartoon about a family of Heeler dogs that have found a balance that works for them. Here are some gifts that can help you spread the magic of Bluey.

What is Bluey?

If you don’t know what Bluey is, that’s OK. It just means you probably don’t have a 5- to 7-year-old in your life at the moment. Bluey is the phenomenally popular animated kids’ show that focuses on a family of four Heeler dogs. The main characters include Bluey, her little sister Bingo, her dad Bandit, and her mom Chilli.

Why does everyone love Bluey?

Bluey is a kids’ show, but parents love it too. These are just a few reasons why the series has become so popular.

It’s fun

First and foremost, Bluey is a fun show. It understands how imagination works and meets kids on their level while reminding adults how to enjoy life and explore wonder to create adventure.

It is appealing to look at

The artwork is not cluttered or overly stylized. The colors are soothing pastels. Visually, the show is therapeutic and calming.

Those accents are mesmerizing

Americans are fascinated with accents. Gifting a common phrase with an intriguing cadence or lilt can make it mesmerizing. Bluey takes advantage of this. Listening to the characters speak is refreshingly musical.

It takes advantage of teachable moments

There’s nothing preachy about this show. It doesn’t break off into a monologue about right and wrong when feelings get hurt or there’s a misunderstanding. However, there is a stray comment or two that always offers casual guidance without a lecture.

It’s not afraid to get real

Bluey isn’t all puppy dogs and flowers. Well, maybe a lot of it is, but it doesn’t sugarcoat family life. If Bluey gets carried away and becomes a little mean-spirited or bossy, it affects the other members of the family. However, where this show shines is, it doesn’t have a disproportionate response to unintentional poor behavior or negative situations. Mistakes are welcome, as long as the Heelers learn from them and make an effort to change and grow.

The episodes are fast-paced

Not only are the episodes short — just seven minutes — but things happen at a rapid pace. You might have to pay closer attention so you don’t miss anything. Or, you could just rewatch an episode to discover something new each time.

It is imaginative

You probably can’t name one other show where the character’s driving goal is to be a “crazy pillow” or a backpack. Bluey doesn’t push boundaries like science fiction. It takes the everyday world and makes it absolutely magical. Watching an episode can jump start your own creativity and help show you how to be exhilaratingly silly again.

It targets a broad and diverse demographic

Bluey appeals to kids, parents, dog lovers and more. The potential audience is massive. If you watch just one episode, there’s a good chance you’ll find a personal touchstone moment.

Best gifts for Bluey fans

Bluey and Bingo 8-inch Mini Plush Bundle

Bluey and Bingo are the rambunctious pups that are the stars of Bluey. This two-figure set of eight-inch figures is ideal for cuddling or imaginative play adventures. They are made with soft fabrics and feature detailed embroidery.

Bluey and Friends Four-pack of Poseable Figures

If two characters aren’t enough, this playset includes the whole family: Bluey, Bingo, Chilli and Bandit. They are chunky, which makes them ideal for little preschool-sized fingers. The arms and tails move on each figure and they bend at the waist.

Jay Franco Bluey Reversible Pillowcase

Don’t have a crazy pillow on hand? Then this one will be an excellent substitute. It is a reversible microfiber pillowcase that features Bluey on one side and Bingo on the other. It is machine washable and the colorful design won’t fade after washing.

Bluey Pop ‘N’ Fun Play Tent

This pop-up playhouse can be assembled in minutes. It has sturdy rods for support and features a roll-up door and a peep-through window. In between imagination sessions, the house collapses flat for easy storage.

Zak Designs 15-Ounce Bluey Kelso Tumbler Set

There are two 15-ounce tumblers in this set. They are made of BPA-free plastic and come with reusable silicone straws. The leakproof design helps prevent accidental spills, while the straw is soft and comfortable for children to use.

Toddler Boy Bluey Rash Guard and Swim Trunks Set

If you have a toddler who wants the best set of trunks and a rash guard this summer, consider this officially licensed Bluey-themed option. It is made of polyester and spandex and features both Bluey and Bingo.

Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game

This cooperative board game is all about doing fun things, collecting tokens and working together. You can play as your favorite character, and it is suitable for ages 3 and up.

Bluey 2-in-1 Bedtime Night Light and Flashlight

This popular toy has two functions. It works as either a night light or a flashlight. It is built to be safe for little hands to hold and is available in Bluey and Bingo models. The light has a 10-minute auto-off feature to save power.

