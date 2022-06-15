Remote-controlled cars offer both fun and learning. Your child can develop critical hand-eye coordination skills while having a blast.

Which RC car for kids is best?

Remote-controlled cars first became available in the mid-1960s. It took a while for the technology to advance enough for them to become mainstream, but by the 1970s, adults had formed RC car hobbies. RC cars as toys have developed steadily over the years. Nowadays, children can choose from simple, cute toys for toddlers to sophisticated vehicles for older kids. The best RC car for kids available to buy now is the Fisher-Price: DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile, which is sure to wow kids of all ages.

What to know before you buy an RC car for kids

RC cars for kids are top-rated among children of all ages. Superhero cars, emergency vehicles and sports cars can all capture the imagination. Children do, of course, dream of driving cars themselves and love watching car chase scenes in movies. They can channel their fantasies into an RC car in a safe environment.

Educational content

RC cars can be educational for your little ones. Fine motor skills such as hand-eye coordination skills can be developed from using the remote control. The muscles in little fingers, hands and wrists need to interact with the brain to successfully navigate hurdles. Creating obstacle courses can challenge your children to develop these skills and encourage interaction with other kids.

Durability

RC cars are going to get bashed. They’ll be bashed into baseboards, bashed into table legs and maybe even bashed into a parent’s ankle. Make sure the RC car you buy is made of durable material. Good quality and toxin-free plastic is excellent for cars made for younger kids. Sturdy metal is a good choice for older kids, although quality plastic does as good a job.

Batteries

Batteries are often and sometimes infuriatingly not included in the toy. Attention should always be paid to this to avoid that disappointing birthday moment when your child can’t play with his RC car after getting so excited when unwrapping it. With RC cars, pay attention to the batteries required for both the controller and the vehicle. It is also common for the two parts to take different types of batteries.

What to look for in a quality RC car for kids

Noise

RC cars for kids can come with many features, such as flashing lights or sirens. The motor itself will make some noise, so consider your noise threshold when buying one if they have any extra noisy features.

Safety

Not usually recommended to children under the age of 3 are toys with choking hazards. Be careful of small parts for the very youngest ones. Tiny fingers may also get into places they are not supposed to go. Always be vigilant and check the age-range recommendation by the manufacturer and couple it with your common sense.

Compatibility

Many people become disillusioned when buying two of the same cars because they often run on the same frequency and can’t be used together. Some RC cars offer different frequencies in a series of vehicles, and some don’t. Even if they are different colors, buying two exact vehicles may result in disappointment regarding the big race.

How much you can expect to spend on an RC car for kids

Toddlers’ RC cars can start at as little as $6 or $7 up to as much as $4000 for sophisticated, high-speed racing RC cars for older kids. More regular-type RC cars for kids will usually cost $30 -$170.

RC car for kids FAQ

Will an RC car damage things in your home?

A. It’s unlikely that a regular-sized RC car will do any severe damage. However, care should be taken for things like glasses of water getting knocked over and causing electrical damage. Baseboards and furniture legs may receive minor bumps and scratches, and rules should be established beforehand.

How long do RC cars’ batteries last?

A. Batteries will last depending on the usage. Obviously, the more time your child plays with it, the more batteries you will go through. It is possible to go through several packets of the required type of batteries before you realize that rechargeable batteries may have been the preferred option! Bear in mind that rechargeable batteries may charge slowly and have a short lifetime before needing recharging again.

What’s the best RC car for kids to buy?

Top RC car for kids

Fisher-Price: DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile

What you need to know: This super-cool transformable Batmobile is aimed at children ages 3-8.

What you’ll love: Interchange between a sleek Batmobile and a battle platform for launching attacks. The vehicle can spin 360 degrees and go forward and backward, setting up some high-speed chases with Batman’s arch-nemeses. The controller is not bulky and is easy to use for small hands. Children will be able to easily navigate it through the imaginary streets of Gotham City.

What you should consider: The same car will operate on the same frequency, so two bought toys will not work together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RC car for kids for the money

Monster Jam: Megalodon Storm All-Terrain RC Monster Truck

What you need to know: This monster truck for children ages 3 and up is based on the most giant shark that ever lived and is designed to conquer any obstacle put in its way.

What you’ll love: This beast laughs at rough terrain like dirt, rock, snow, grass and sometimes even sand! This water-resistant behemoth will even splash through the water with its durable, floating tires. The truck has a range of 100 feet, so kids can plot out challenging courses for it.

What you should consider: The required two AAA batteries are not included. Avoid disappointment and get the batteries separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Spinning RC

What you need to know: The simple controls will enable the very youngest, from 2 years old, to learn hand-eye coordination motor skills.

What you’ll love: Your toddler will be delighted when the car doors open as it spins around. Three buttons have basic actions for driving, spinning and tooting the horn. The flashing lights, adorable sounds and vivid colors will keep your little one happy for hours.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have said that the car can be difficult for young children to operate without adult help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

