Skip to content
FOX 5 San Diego
San Diego
66°
LIVE NOW
Replay of FOX 5 News at 10 p.m.
San Diego
66°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
FOX 5 News
Live Events
Video Center
Program Schedule
News
Morning News
Traffic
Local
California
National
COVID-19
World
Health
Politics
Hispanic Heritage Month
Inside California Politics
Politics from The Hill
Rules of the Road
Technology
Business
Entertainment
Trending
Press Releases
Border Report
Destination California
Explore San Diego
Community Calendar
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos/Videos
Seen On FOX 5
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
The LOCAList SD
Founders Story
About
Advertise with FOX 5
Newsletters
App
News Tips
Copy of a News Story
Program Schedule
Our Team
Regional News Partners
Jobs at FOX 5
Zoom Backgrounds
High-Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
KSWB-TV EEO File
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Press Releases
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX 5
Sustainable San Diego
Be Our Guest
Search
Please enter a search term.
Holiday & Costumes
Best group Halloween costumes
Top Holiday & Costumes Headlines
Best LED Halloween mask
The best Halloween game
Best Baby Shark costume
Best Power Ranger costume for adults
Best kids’ Spider-Man costume
11 funny Halloween masks you can buy online now
More Holiday & Costumes
Best toy Advent calendar
10 best Elf on the Shelf outfits
Best advent calendar gifts for adults
We tested three toys for toddlers — here is what’s …
Best funny Christmas card
Best cute Christmas card
Best Elf on the Shelf accessory