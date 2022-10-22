To date, the "Back to the Future" trilogy has grossed about $388.8 million worldwide.

Which Back to the Future Funko Pop is best?

“Back to the Future” is a 1985 time-travel movie about Marty McFly, whose scientist friend Doc Brown unintentionally sends him back to 1955 in a DeLorean time machine. The movie then centers around Marty’s quest to get back to the future. The film was followed by two sequels, “Back to the Future Part II” in 1989 and “Back to the Future Part III” in 1990. Funko has many Pop products that will excite fans of the classic “Back to the Future” film trilogy. If you’re looking for a Back to the Future Funko Pop that will make you gasp, “Great Scott!” then the Funko Back to the Future Doc Brown and Marty McFly Vinyl Collectors’ Set is the one for you.

What to know before you buy a Back to the Future Funko Pop

Versions

Because there are three movies, you can find many versions of Marty and Doc in the Funko Pop vinyl collection. You can purchase Marty wearing a cowboy outfit, riding a hoverboard or playing electric guitar, among others. You can buy Doc using various scientific gadgets and wearing different costumes.

Types

Funko Pop has pocket Pop keychains, which are miniature versions of its Pop vinyl figures. It also has a Funkoverse strategy game, a board game that features figures of Marty and Doc. It even has boxed sets that include T-shirts with Funko Pop versions of the characters on them.

What to look for in a quality Back to the Future Funko Pop

Funko Pop town

These figures place traditional Funko Pop vinyl figures in a scene from the movie. You can find a beautiful replica of the clock tower from the movie, complete with the bolt of lightning that is the catalyst for time travel. A shocked Doc figurine looks on.

Funko Pop rides

This series places Pop vinyl characters in cars; in this case, it’s the amazing DeLorean, which becomes the time machine. Wearing his classic costume from the movie, Marty sits in the car.

Glow-in-the-dark figures

The “Back to the Future” series has figures that glow in the dark. These cool, futuristic versions of the characters reflect the science-fiction time-travel theme of the films.

Boxed sets

Funko Pop is known for its boxed sets of multiple characters. The “Back to the Future” series has a set of regular-sized Pop vinyl figure of Doc and a smaller figure of his dog, Einstein.

Exclusives

Some stores have exclusive versions of the figures. Target sold an exclusive figure of Marty wearing a colorful metallic version of his silver hat from his future outfit. There are also special versions that are only available at Comic-Con events. These can be hard to find and are definitely status symbols within a collection.

Autographed Funko Pop

You can find “Back to the Future” figures that are autographed on the box by actors from the movie, including Michael J. Fox and Chrisopher Lloyd. These make for incredibly special keepsakes for collectors.

How much you can expect to spend on a Back to the Future Funko Pop

Depending on the size and whether or not the Pop is retired, expect to spend $12-$65.

Back to the Future Funko Pop FAQ

Do any Funko Pops come with protective cases?

A. Yes. You can find bundles that include a protective case for your boxed figure.

Are Funko Pop figures toys?

A. No. Although some people do play with them, Funko Pop vinyls are considered collectibles, and most should not be given to children under the age of 3.

What’s the best Back to the Future Funko Pop to buy?

Top Back to the Future Funko Pop

Funko Back to the Future Doc Brown and Marty McFly Vinyl Collectors’ Set

What you need to know: These 3.75-inch figures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly look like they’ve stepped straight out of the movie.

What you’ll love: The characters wear their iconic costumes. Doc wears his jumpsuit and goggles and holds a remote control. Marty wears his jean jacket with decorated cuffs and classic dark-orange puffer vest.

What you should consider: A handful of people noticed imperfections on their figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Back to the Future Funko Pop for the money

Doc With Helmet

What you need to know: This 4.75-inch figure is a colorful representation of one of Doc Brown’s most famous inventions.

What you’ll love: Doc wears his brain-wave analyzer helmet and holds a paper that contains scientific plans for the flux capacitor. This is Doc at his genius best.

What you should consider: Because it is top-heavy, the figure does not stand well on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Town – Doc With Clock Tower

What you need to know: This strikingly detailed set is a replica of the classic scene in which the clock tower is struck by lightning.

What you’ll love: You can stand the 3.75-inch figure of Doc in front of the 6.25-inch clock tower, which is remarkably detailed with its bricks, columns and trees. Doc’s beautifully detailed costume includes his long coat and gloves. He even has a cut over his eye from his injury in the movie. The expression on Doc’s face captures his shock and awe as lightning strikes the clock tower. This is represented in vivid detail with the blue bolt of lightning that extends from the clock tower’s weathervane.

What you should consider: A few people were upset that their boxes arrived damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

