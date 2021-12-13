Still need a holiday gift for the foodie on your list? We found a sale on a sous vide machine plus other impressive deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The holidays are nearly upon us, but there’s still time to finish up your gift shopping if you act now. For the amateur chef on your list, we’ve found a great deal on a sous vide machine that delivers restaurant-quality meals at home.

That’s not your only option, though. We’ve also gathered some fantastic deals on other kitchen products like air fryers and pressure cookers. If your friends and relatives aren’t into cooking, there are plenty of active sales on popular items like fitness trackers, handbags, toys and more. These deals will help you get your holiday shopping done with time to spare.

Featured deal of the day

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: $99 at Amazon (was $129)

Anyone who enjoys cooking at home will love this sous vide machine. Sous vide machines circulate water at a precise temperature to cook meat perfectly every time. Use it for chicken, beef, lamb, fish and more. It features a compact design that’s easy to store in most kitchens and works with any stockpot. You can even control the machine from your phone or tablet by using the app.

Other noteworthy deals

Michael Kors Carter Signature Large Open Tote: $116.10 at Macy’s (was $258)

This spacious designer bag is perfect for anyone who wants a tote for all of their daily essentials. It features several storage spots including one interior zippered pocket, two front slip pockets and six back slip pockets, so it’s easy to organize all your belongings.

Fitbit Versa 3: $179.99 at Kohl’s (was $229.99)

If you have a friend or family member working towards health-related goals, this well-known fitness tracker has plenty of features to help them get there. The app tracks several metrics, including heart rate, calories burned and sleep. It even has a built-in GPS, so you can track your distance and pace on your run without needing to bring your smartphone.

Patagonia Women’s Frozen Range Jacket: $359.40 at Backcountry (was $599)

This comfortable, stylish jacket will keep any adventurer warm, even in cold winter weather. It has fleece-lined pockets to warm your hands and an adjustable snorkel hood to protect your ears and face from the wind. The Gore-Tex shell keeps you dry in rain and snow, too.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: $118.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

This versatile countertop appliance isn’t just a pressure cooker; it can slow cook, air fry, broil, roast and more. It’s large enough to fit a 5-pound chicken and the dishwasher-safe components make for easy cleaning.

Ring Video Doorbell 4: $169.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

If you have a loved one interested in a video doorbell, this model would be a perfect holiday gift. It offers 1080p HD video and two-way talk audio, so you can easily see who’s at your door and communicate with them. It also has a quick-release battery, so it’s easy to recharge.

Everlast Powercore Dual Bag and Stand: $259.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $299.99)

The workout junkie in your life will appreciate this punching bag, which makes for excellent at-home cardio and strength training. It’s easy to assemble and the frame features heavy-duty powder-coated steel tubing for improved durability.

Melissa and Doug Deluxe Pizza Pasta Play Set: $28.99 at Macy’s (was $59.49)

The little ones in your life will love unwrapping this fun pizza and pasta playset, which includes more than 90 pieces of play food. It’s perfect for ages 3-6 and wipes clean easily with a damp cloth.

Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer: $79.95 at Amazon (was $99.95)

Help your loved ones enjoy their favorite fried goodies with less fat and calories by giving them this air fryer. It produces super crispy food but with 95% less oil than deep frying. It also has a user-friendly touchscreen display and heats up in minutes.

Bulova Men’s Precisionist Diamond Accent Watch: $646.63 at Kohl’s ( was $760.75)

This elegant dress watch is the perfect gift for that special someone. It has a stainless steel band for added durability, and the watch face features a stunning combination of black and charcoal carbon fiber with diamond accents. It’s also water-resistant up to 300 meters.

The North Face Men’s Carbondale Vest: $44.53 at Backcountry (was $98.95)

This comfortable fleece vest offers warmth and style for anyone who enjoys time outdoors in cooler weather. It’s made with sustainable materials that lock in your body heat effectively, so you can skip all the bulky winter clothing. The open pocket design makes it easy to warm your hands up, too.

Bartesian Premium Cocktails on Demand: $349.99 at Macy’s (was $437.99)

If you have a loved one who enjoys an evening cocktail, this automatic cocktail maker creates all your favorite drinks with the push of a button. It combines the spirit of your choice with capsules filled with fresh ingredients. The automatic rinse cycle ensures your drinks always taste fresh.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $279.99 at Amazon (was $369.99)

Nearly anyone on your shopping list will appreciate this smart TV. It lets you enjoy your favorite streaming services and live TV without a separate device. Watch movies and shows in clear, vibrant colors, or use one of the three HDMI ports to connect a video game console or other accessories.

Adidas Men’s Tricot Track Pants: $30 at Kohl’s (was $40)

These comfortable track pants offer the perfect combination of performance and style. They have moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry and comfortable, and the classic Adidas three-stripe design ensures you stand out. They also have pockets, so you can carry all your essentials with you when you’re on the go.

Sharper Image Toy TC Monster Rockslide: $17.99 at Macy’s (was $35.99)

This fun RC car provides hours of entertainment for kids and the young-at-heart. Its large, flexible wheels easily navigate over nearly any surface, even the most uneven terrain. This affordable toy is also a great option for any car-enthusiasts on your holiday shopping list.

Osprey Packs Transporter Roll Top 25 Liter Backpack: $68.72 at Backcountry (was $125)

This durable, lightweight daypack is an ideal gift for backpackers, campers and hikers. It’s made of water-resistant fabric to keep your belongings dry and features a top-loading design for easy packing. It even has a padded laptop sleeve, so you can keep it safe when you’re traveling to school or the office.

