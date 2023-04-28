Which Pilates machine is best?

Pilates is a popular workout with today’s exercise enthusiasts, with millions of Americans attending Pilates classes and studios to boost their flexibility, balance and core strength. Buying a Pilates machine can help you with rehabilitation or physical therapy.

Before buying a Pilates machine, make sure you understand all its features and know what you’re looking for first. Our top pick of the best Pilates machines is the Stott Pilates Merrithew At-Home SPX Reformer Bundle.

What to know before you buy a Pilates machine

You must consider several factors when purchasing a Pilates machine for your home workouts, such as potential upgrades, accessories, and warranties.

Potential upgrades

Some Pilates machine manufacturers provide extra gears for the springs for better precision as you improve. There are also machines that come with accessory packages, including blocks, chairs, towers and poles, so consider these potential upgrades if needed.

Accessories

Consider a machine that comes with accessories, such as a shoulder brace, a headrest and a mat. Some of these machines may also come with a tower for additional exercise options.

Those that come with instructional videos may be useful in helping you learn how to properly use the machine. Keep in mind that you should try Pilates in a studio with a certified instructor before using a Pilates machine at home.

Warranty

Because you’re investing quite a bit in a Pilates machine, it’s important to ensure your machine is covered by a manufacturer’s warranty, should you run into any issues.

What to look for in a quality Pilates machine

Frame

The frame of the Pilates machine is similar to a bed, with a carriage that rolls forward and backward on wheels in the frame, like a rowing machine. The frame pulls or pushes with an adjustable foot bar at one end of the machine. It’s crucial to find a stable machine rather than one with a wobbly foot bar.

You should also think about the amount of space you have in your home for the Pilates machine since these machines can take up a ton of space. There are some that you can fold and store away when they’re not in use.

Straps

Pilates machines have straps attached to the top of the frame. You can pull these straps with the arms or legs of the machine to move the carriage. The straps are also adjustable, so you can personalize them according to your physical limitations, your fitness level and your size.

Springs

As you gain more strength, you can adjust the springs to make the carriage harder to pull or push. You definitely want a Pilates machine with high-quality springs. Many budget-quality models use bungee-type cords instead of springs. These cords might not hold up to wear and tear.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pilates machine

Pilates machines are fairly expensive, ranging in price from $300 to $8,000. You can find basic models for as little as $300, while midrange machines cost around $1,000. High-end, studio-quality Pilates machines range in price from $5,000 to $8,000.

Pilates machine FAQ

How often should I use the Pilates machine to see results?

A. Most people see excellent results after using the Pilates machine about three times per week. It’s OK to use the machine every day for quicker results, since you can’t overdo it, because of the wide range of different exercises.

Can I use a Pilates machine after having surgery or following an injury?

A. Yes, you can use a Pilates machine after surgery or following an injury under the supervision of a certified instructor and with the advice of your doctor. Pilates machines were originally meant for rehabilitation and are a great option for accommodating physical limitations and performing non-weight-bearing exercises.

Will I lose weight using a Pilates machine?

A. You might not lose any weight with a Pilates machine on its own, but you may see a change in body shape to a leaner physique. You can use the machine as part of a weight-loss routine along with other fat-burning exercises and dietary changes since you’re burning calories during the Pilates workout.

What’s the best Pilates machine to buy?

Top Pilates machine

Stott Pilates Merrithew At-Home SPX Reformer Bundle

What you need to know: This well-made Pilates machine is super quick and easy to assemble. It features plenty of accessories and four springs rather than five.

What you’ll love: It comes with two workout DVDs, a metal pole for roll-ups and a reformer box. The device comes 90% assembled.

What you should consider: Some customers say that their Pilates machine arrived with the wrong screws.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pilates machine for the money

AeroPilates Home Studio Reformer 393

What you need to know: This machine comes at an affordable price with plenty of great features and the quality you need for a superb Pilates workout.

What you’ll love: The device includes four resistance levels so you personalize your desired intensity level. It features durable construction with excellent padding throughout the machine. You also get access to informational videos.

What you should consider: There are some reports of quality control problems such as poorly welded parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AeroPilates Pro Reformer 535 With Free-Form Cardio Rebounder

What you need to know: This device’s intuitive cardio rebounder provides an effective yet gentle way to improve movement without burden on your joints.

What you’ll love: It offers several comfort features, including high-density foam shoulder pads, a padded headrest, a wide padded platform, adjustable pulley risers and more. The built-in wheels and folding frame allow for easy portability.

What you should consider: Some users say that they slide around on the platform.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

