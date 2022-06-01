Which New Balance golf shoes are best?

New Balance holds a reputation for creating comfortable, trusted athletic shoes and running shoes. It’s no surprise that New Balance golf shoes carry this same level of performance.

Although New Balance only began making golf shoes within the past decade, it has quite a few popular pairs of shoes already, especially for those who like to walk the course. New Balance Fresh Foam Contend golf shoes yield the best combination of comfort and style.

What to know before you buy New Balance golf shoes

Spikeless golf shoes

Most New Balance golf shoes have a spikeless design. Rather than making use of several plastic spikes that attach to the bottom of the shoes, these golf shoes have molded nubs on the bottom.

Spikeless golf shoes do not provide the same level of traction as spiked shoes, especially on wet grass or after it rains. However, they’re more comfortable to wear when you are walking the course. Additionally, golfers can wear spikeless shoes off the course, such as in the clubhouse. They aren’t as comfortable as athletic shoes, but they are close.

Spiked golf shoes

New Balance makes a few types of golf shoes with plastic spikes. These spikes provide plenty of surface area that grips the grass and helps prevent slips. And they don’t dig into the soil like the old metal spikes did, so they can’t damage the course’s greens, which is why many courses ban metal spikes.

What to look for in a quality New Balance golf shoe

Comfort

With New Balance’s roots in running shoes, it’s no surprise that it emphasizes comfort and stability in its golf shoes. If you like to walk the course most of the time, these shoes make it comfortable. Even if you ride in a golf cart much of the time, you still walk quite a bit while playing, and comfortable shoes that give you plenty of stability are still important.

Style and design

New Balance focuses on practical designs that use a lot of white, black and gray. Darker colors help hide the moisture, grass stains and mud golf shoes encounter. White is a traditional color for golf shoes, however, so some players prefer shoes that are mostly white.

You also will find a few accent colors on New Balance golf shoes, such as blues, yellows, greens and reds, adding a bit of style to their neutral colors. And they all have the slanted N logo that signifies a New Balance shoe.

How much you can expect to spend on New Balance golf shoes

Most New Balance golf shoe models cost $75-$150, with several selling for around $100.

New Balance golf shoes FAQ

If I use New Balance’s running shoes, will its golf shoes fit me well, too?

A. New Balance’s golf shoes don’t have the exact same fit and feel as its running shoes, but there are many similarities in their designs. Consequently, there’s a good chance you will like the feel of the golf shoes just as well.

Can I save money by wearing running shoes for golf?

A. Some players prefer to wear athletic shoes instead of golf shoes, especially if they are walking. And nothing in golf’s rules forces you to wear golf shoes. However, New Balance golf shoes, even spikeless shoes, give you better slip resistance than athletic shoes when you swing a club.

What are the best New Balance golf shoes to buy?

Top New Balance golf shoes

New Balance Fresh Foam Contend Golf Shoes

What you need to know: For those who enjoy walking nine or 18 holes, the level of comfort here is among the best from any golf-shoe manufacturer.

What you’ll love: These shoes offer sharp-looking designs and neutral colors that work nicely with almost any clothing you are wearing. They’re waterproof, too, keeping your feet comfortable and dry in all types of playing conditions.

What you should consider: Some players report slipping in extremely wet conditions when wearing these shoes, as the nubs on the spikeless bottom are short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top New Balance golf shoes for the money

New Balance Breeze v2 Golf Shoes

What you need to know: Considering the low price for this pair, you receive a higher level of comfort and performance than you may expect.

What you’ll love: These are great for those who want to walk the course. Even with the spikeless design, the concentration of nubs on the outer edges gives you the stability you need to take a big swing.

What you should consider: It is not fully waterproof, so you may end up with damp socks and cold feet by the end of an early-morning round.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

New Balance Fresh Foam Links Spikeless V2 Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are especially good for players who like to walk the course for early-morning rounds, as the design adds extra waterproofing features.

What you’ll love: You’ll receive extra cushioning in the mid-sole to help you walk all 18 holes in comfort. The spikeless design contributes to the comfortable feel these shoes provide while walking the course.

What you should consider: Players who need sizes outside the most common options will need to look elsewhere, as New Balance offers a limited number of sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

