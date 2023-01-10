If you get sore feet or develop blisters while walking, consider getting wide-fitting golf shoes with more cushioning in the midsole.

Which Footjoy golf shoes are best?

Golf is one of the most challenging sports and can take years to master. The only way to improve is to practice, but you might not unlock your full potential unless you have the proper gear. While golf shoes may seem unnecessary, don’t underestimate how important they are in helping you play your best.

Footjoy makes plenty of terrific golf shoes, such as the FootJoy Men’s 2022 Pro/SL Golf Shoes. They are popular among experienced and novice golfers because of their waterproof build, all-day comfort and excellent traction.

What to know before you buy Footjoy golf shoes

Size

Unlike other sports, golf doesn’t require you to make quick or agile movements, but there is a fair bit of walking and standing involved, so your golf shoes should fit you like your everyday shoes and feel snug and comfortable at all times.

If unsure what size you should wear, measure your foot and consult a sizing chart. Shoes with a bit of room in the toe box are ideal, but you should also ensure that your feet don’t feel constricted if they have a narrow build.

Traditional vs. athletic shoes

Footjoy offers traditional and athletic-style golf shoes. It’s a matter of preference as some golfers prefer a classic look, while others opt for something more modern-looking. However, athletic shoes are inherently designed to maximize performance and comfort.

Traditional shoes have been tweaked from how they used to be made and are engineered to give players more traction and stability, but their design is still more focused on style and durability.

Spiked vs. spikeless shoes

If you want maximum grip on the course, spiked golf shoes are your best bet since they dig into the ground better. They’re best suited for wet conditions and players with fast, powerful swings. However, spiked shoes shouldn’t be worn on hard surfaces and aren’t as comfortable as spikeless shoes.

Spikeless shoes offer long-lasting comfort and sufficient traction. Instead of studs, spikeless golf shoes typically have an array of small rubber nubs on the outsole. They can be worn on any surface and are great if you plan on playing at least 18 holes.

What to look for in quality golf shoes

Waterproof build

Most would agree that golf is best enjoyed on a warm sunny day with dry course conditions, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Wet feet can make you uncomfortable and throw you off your game. Although you can’t golf if it’s pouring rain, if it’s mildly drizzling, or it rained the day before, you should wear waterproof golf shoes to keep your feet dry. Most golf shoes are made with synthetic leather and provide sufficient protection against morning dew and other moisture.

Cushioning

There’s a lot of standing around and walking involved in golf, so wearing shoes that offer long-lasting comfort is necessary. Wearing the correct size shoes is a step in the right direction, but you should ensure they have plenty of cushioning in the midsole. Footjoy golf shoes have soft cushioning made from ethylene-vinyl acetate foam for increased stability and flexibility.

Traction

As previously mentioned, there are days when the course is wet. It’s essential to keep your feet dry, but your golf shoes should also provide you with plenty of traction to keep you from slipping.

Also, the more traction your golf shoes offer, the easier it is to execute a proper swing on a wet surface. If your feet slip or shift during your swing because of moisture, your swing will be affected.

How much you can expect to spend on Footjoy golf shoes

If you’re a beginner or don’t want to spend too much on golf shoes, you can get a quality pair for as low as $30-$60. However, shoes with a premium build that offer elite performance on the course cost $100-$250.

Footjoy golf shoes FAQ

Are waterproof shoes necessary?

A. Waterproof shoes protect your feet from morning dew and rain. However, shoes with a more breathable construction are more suitable if you typically play in warm weather.

Are golf shoes required on a golf course?

A. Although recommended, most golf clubs and courses don’t monitor players for golf shoes.

What are the best Footjoy golf shoes to buy?

Top Footjoy golf shoes

FootJoy Men’s 2022 Pro/SL Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes offer all-day comfort and help players maintain maximum control and power through their swing.

What you’ll love: These shoes are made with premium ChromoSkin performance leather, giving them a durable and waterproof construction. They have StratoFoam cushioning in the midsole, a fully rounded toe box and an infinity outsole for superior spikeless traction on wet surfaces.

What you should consider: Some reports of the narrow fit causing blisters.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Footjoy golf shoes for the money

Footjoy Women’s Flex Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes offer elite performance on the course and are an excellent bargain pick for novice players

What you’ll love: These shoes have a premium mesh fabric upper for improved air ventilation and breathability and a supportive midsole lined with soft ethylene-vinyl acetate foam cushioning. They offer plenty of flex for extra stability and the Versa-Trax rubber outsole for extra grip on various surfaces, including grass and sand.

What you should consider: The tongue is in a fixed position, making them difficult to put on and take off.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

FootJoy Men’s Contour Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a fashionable streamlined look that makes them perfect for casual golf rounds.

What you’ll love: These waterproof shoes give players excellent traction and have soft underfoot cushioning for long-lasting comfort. They have a Cup Sole DuraMax rubber design and a lightweight polyurethane FitBed for improved flexibility and stability. Plus, they’re available in gray and white.

What you should consider: The laces are poor quality, and some users report that they come undone frequently.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.