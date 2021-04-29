Skip to content
FOX 5 San Diego
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Video
FOX 5 News Live
Live Events
FOX 5 News Now
Video Center
FOX 5 Program Schedule
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
News tips and story ideas
Local
California
National
World
COVID-19
Health
Earthquakes
Entertainment
Business
Technology
Morning News
Video Game & Pop Culture News
Politics
Traffic
Explore San Diego
Mystery Wire
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Alerts
Seen On FOX 5
FOX 5 Program Schedule
Download FOX 5 Zoom backgrounds
Contests
Sports
Share Your Stadium Stories
Masters Report
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Be Our Guest
About Us
Download FOX 5 Zoom backgrounds
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Our Team
Jobs at FOX 5
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
KSWB-TV EEO File
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise with FOX 5
Search
Search
Search
Cycling
What you need for safe road cycling
Best sunglasses for cycling
Countdown to the Draft 2021
The Draft 2021
The Future is Now...
April 29 2021 05:00 am