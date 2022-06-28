KONG dog toys are known for their durabilit,y but not all are suited to heavy chewers, so choose accordingly.

Which KONG dog toy is best?

KONG dog toys are known for their durability and quality designs. The majority of KONG toys are made in the U.S. However, those that aren’t are designed and tested in the U.S., so you can still be sure that they’re safe and nontoxic.

But which are the best KONG dog toys and which should you buy for your canine companion? If you’re looking for a treat-dispensing KONG toy to keep your dog busy, the KONG Wobbler is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a KONG dog toy

Toy types

Dog toys come in a range of varieties, and many of these toy types are available from KONG.

KONG specializes in making tough rubber chew toys that come in a range of shapes and sizes, including the classic KONG shape, bone shape and tire shape. Many of these chew toys have hollow parts that can be stuffed with treats or pastes, such as peanut butter or KONG’s own Easy Treat pastes, so they could also be considered treat-dispensing toys. Plus, KONG makes one nonrubber, treat-dispensing toy: The Wobbler.

KONG also produces plush toys that dogs can carry around, shake and mouth, as well as tug toys and fetch toys, including balls and flying discs. Many KONG dog toys are multipurpose; for example, the Wubba could be classified as a chew toy, fetch toy and tug toy.

Durability

While KONG dog toys are known for durability, not all of its toys are equally durable. Its rubber toys are reasonably durable and will stand up to most dog’s level of chewing, but there’s also an Extreme range that’s made for heavy chewers, which is virtually indestructible. It’s easy to tell the difference between the two ranges at first glance, as the standard KONGs are red and the Extreme KONGs are black. Although they’re sturdier than some plush toys, KONG’s plush toys and any toys with fabric components aren’t especially durable and are unsuitable for destructive dogs.

What to look for in a quality KONG dog toy

Sizes

KONG dog toys come in a range of sizes to suit most dogs. Some toy models offer a full range of sizes from XXS to XXL, while others are only available in two or three sizes. Look for a sizing chart to tell you what size dog each toy size is suitable for.

Textures and sounds

Some KONG toys have added interest from textures and sounds, such as squeakers and crinkly bits of fabric.

Treat options

Many KONG dog toys give you the option to stuff them with treats to keep dogs entertained for longer.

How much you can expect to spend on a KONG dog toy

KONG dog toys start at around $5 for some small offerings and cost up to roughly $25 for large and extra-tough toys.

KONG dog toy FAQ

How long does a KONG occupy a dog?

A. This varies depending on the type of KONG dog toy and the individual dog. Some dogs will be occupied for hours by a KONG — especially if it’s a stuffable type that’s filled with something tasty. Other dogs will only play with a KONG for a few minutes before getting bored. The only way to find out how your dog will react is to try a few different types of KONG toys.

Are KONG toys safe for dogs?

A. Generally speaking, KONG toys are safe for dogs, but any dog toy can cause problems if your dog chews off parts and swallows them. If your dog is a destructive chewer, you should never leave them to play with a KONG toy unsupervised, which is an issue for buyers who want KONG toys to entertain their dogs while they’re out of the house. Strictly speaking, dogs should never be allowed to play with toys while you aren’t home, but if you know your dog is highly unlikely to chew up or swallow a dog, it’s down to your discretion. For unsupervised use, the most durable KONG toys are ideal, rather than KONG plushies or options with fabric parts.

What’s the best KONG dog toy to buy?

Top KONG dog toy

KONG Wobbler

What you need to know: Weighted so it wobbles but never falls over, this treat-dispensing toy is great for food-motivated dogs.

What you’ll love: The top unscrews from the base to make this toy easy to fill. If your dog rushes their meals, you can slow them down by feeding kibble from a wobbler. It keeps dogs entertained for long periods.

What you should consider: The hole where treats come out is too large for small kibble, even on the small Wobbler.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Pet Smart and Chewy

Top KONG dog toy for the money

KONG Wubba

What you need to know: This versatile toy can be used for fetch, tug-of-war and solo play and offers excellent value for money.

What you’ll love: The body of the toy squeaks to keep dogs entertained for longer, while the fabric tails add an extra level of interest for dogs. The reinforced nylon fabric is relatively durable. It comes in three sizes to suit most dogs.

What you should consider: Dogs who love to intentionally tear toys apart will be able to get through the fabric eventually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Pet Smart and Chewy

Worth checking out

KONG Classic

What you need to know: This original KONG toy offers a range of different ways to play and is great for all but the heaviest chewers.

What you’ll love: Dogs can use it as a chew toy and you can throw it for your dog to fetch or stuff the hollow center with treats or lickable pastes such as peanut butter. The erratic bounce when thrown keeps dogs guessing.

What you should consider: Strong chewers may be able to bite chunks off, so you should opt for the Extreme version of this toy if you have this kind of dog.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Pet Smart and Chewy

