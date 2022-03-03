Which Benebone dog toy is best?

If you’re searching for a chew toy for your dog, Benebone dog toys come from one of the most respected brands in the field and are made in the U.S. This gives pet parents peace of mind and means there’s no need for concern over quality of materials.

But which Benebone dog toy is right for your dog and what factors do you need to consider before buying? The Benebone Maplestick Durable Dog Chew Toy is the top choice for dogs who normally love chewing sticks but need a safer alternative.

What to know before you buy a Benebone dog toy

Material

Most Benebone dog toys are made from a tough nylon material suitable for heavy chewers that has been safely used in similar dog toys for decades. What’s great about this material is that it’s too tough for even the strongest chewers to bite chunks off (assuming you buy the right size for them). Some tiny shavings of nylon can wear off as your dog chews, but any that your dog swallows uisually are small enough to pass safely. You can also find some Benebone toys made from a mix of compressed wood and nylon designed as a safe alternative to sticks for dogs.

Size

Benebone dog toys come in a range of up to five sizes, although not all of its toys are available in the smallest and largest sizes. The “tiny” size is suitable for dogs that weigh less than 15 pounds. The “small” size is suitable for dogs that weigh more than 15 but less than 30 pounds. The “medium” size is suitable for dogs that weigh more than 30 but less than 60 pounds. The “large” size is suitable for dogs that weigh more than 60 but less than 90 pounds. The “giant” size is suitable for dogs that weigh more than 90 but less than 120 pounds.

What to look for in a quality Benebone dog toy

Style

You can choose between a range of shapes or styles of Benebone dog toys, including stick-like shapes, wishbones, fishbones and rolling “zaggler” styles. There’s no single best option, but most dogs will have a preference.

Flavor

Most Benebone dog toys come in three flavors: bacon, chicken or peanut. Although there’s also a natural wood flavor for stick-loving dogs. These flavors can encourage dogs to try chewing Benebones.

Durability

All of Benebone’s current line of toys for adult dogs are designed for strong chewers so they’re incredibly durable. They wear down over time, however, and eventually need replacing. Benebone also makes a line of puppy toys designed for more modest chewers; they’re tough enough to stand up to most pups, but not for adult dogs.

How much you can expect to spend on a Benebone dog toy

Most Benebone dog toys cost $10-$20, although some tiny and small options can cost as little as $5-$8.

Benebone dog toy FAQ

Are Benebones edible?

A. Benebones are dog toys, not chew treats, so they’re not edible and you certainly shouldn’t let your dog try to eat one. Your dog can chew on them and it’s fine if they swallow some of the tiny shavings of nylon that slough off as they chew, but if you notice your dog biting off chunks of their toy and swallowing them, take it away immediately.

Are Benebone dog chew toys safe?

A. Yes, Benebone chew toys are generally safe and have undergone rigorous safety testing, but as with most toys, things can go wrong, so you should exercise caution. Make sure you buy the right size Benebone for your dog, as a too-small chew toy can be dangerous. Make sure to replace your dog’s Benebone after around a month or when it seems to have worn down significantly. You should also avoid leaving your dog unsupervised with a Benebone.

What’s the best Benebone dog toy to buy?

Top Benebone dog toy

Benebone Maplestick Durable Dog Chew Toy

What you need to know: Made from a combination of compressed wood and nylon, this is a safer alternative for dogs who love sticks.

What you’ll love: You can choose between a maple wood flavor and a bacon flavor, with five size options, from tiny to giant. This toy is durable enough for strong chewers and is long-lasting for hours of fun for your dog.

What you should consider: It can cause mouth and gum irritation if your dog chews a lot and you don’t file down the rough parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top Benebone dog toy for the money

Benebone Dental Dog Chew

What you need to know: This is an affordable chew with a ridged design that’s especially good for dental health.

What you’ll love: Sizes available range from tiny to large, but there’s no giant option for the largest breeds. This chew toy comes in three flavors: chicken, bacon and peanut.

What you should consider: The wedge-like shape on each end can cause it to get caught in dogs’ mouths if you buy too small a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Worth checking out

Benebone Durable Wishbone Dog Chew

What you need to know: The wishbone shape makes this toy easy for dogs to hold onto with their paws while they chew.

What you’ll love: This Benebone is available in the full range of sizes from tiny to giant, so it’s suitable for dogs up to 120 pounds. It comes in peanut, chicken and bacon flavors.

What you should consider: Aggressive chewers can wear it down more quickly than you might expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.