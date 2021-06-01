14 pet gadgets for your spoiled cat or dog

Some of the best items for spoiled cats and dogs engage their instincts and stimulate play. Still, gadgets that help keep them healthy and happy are just as important.

The best 14 pet gadgets

Whether you’re a cat person, a dog person or both, we can all agree that pets can be a special part of our lives. So why not spoil them from time to time? Sometimes a bone or a can of wet food just doesn’t scratch that pet-spoiling itch, and you might feel the need to go all out on a fun new item for your furry friend.

If you’re looking for a fun new gadget or toy for your pet, but don’t know where to start, give these top picks a look.

Which pet gadgets are best?

Best pet gadgets for spoiled cats

SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Electronic Concealed Motion Cat Toy

This electronic toy stimulates your cat’s natural hunting instinct. It features an auto-shutoff mode to conserve battery when your cat isn’t using it. The led lights and fuzzy aesthetic of the hidden toy engage your cat’s curiosity for tons of fun.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Friends Forever Interactive Cat Laser

If your cat loves chasing lasers, you can’t beat this gadget. The Friends Forever Interactive Cat Laser has three-speed settings, including a “random” option that keeps your cat’s playtime from growing stale. This device is relatively quiet and rotates in a full circle, creating an excellent workout for any cat. It’s worth noting, the tiny screws on the battery compartment can be hard to open.

Sold by Amazon

Litter-Robot 3 WiFi-Enabled Self-Cleaning Litter Box

This high-tech litter box automatically cleans itself after every use, so your cat always has a fresh place to do its business. The included ramp helps give smaller cats and those with mobility issues an easy way to enter their litter box. The Litter-Robot 3 also includes a convenient carbon filtering system that deals with odors.

Sold by Chewy

Catit Design Senses Roller Circuit Cat Toy

This circuit’s design helps send the ball flying around the track at high speeds. The ball lights up when in motion to keep your cat’s attention, and the significant gaps in the path make it easy for your pet to paw at the ball as it zooms around the circuit.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best pet gadgets for spoiled dogs

Crutchfield iFetch Too

If your dog loves playing fetch, this gadget will provide them with hours of playtime. Teach your dog to drop the ball back into the reloading chamber, and it will launch it across the yard for your dog to fetch. The iFetch Too has multiple distance settings, including 10 feet, 25 feet, 40 feet or random distances.

Sold by Amazon

WOPET Smart Feeder

This advanced pet feeder allows you to feed your pet from anywhere using your smartphone. The WOPET smart feeder also allows you to set specific times and portions to release throughout the day. If you’d like to add a personal touch to your smart feeder, you can record a 10-second message to play when the device releases food.

Sold by Amazon

FITBARK 2 Waterproof Dog Activity and Sleep Monitor

If you’re trying to help your pet stay healthy, the FITBARK 2 is an excellent device to consider. The FITBARK 2 is essentially a Fitbit for your dog. This gadget tracks activity, sleep quality, distance, calorie balance and behavior. The FITBARK’s 6-month battery life means you won’t have to worry about excessively switching out batteries.

Sold by Amazon

SKYMEE Owl Robot Pet Camera with Treat Feeder

This unique gadget allows you to keep an eye on your furry friend, and give them a yummy treat, no matter your location. You can control the SKYMEE Owl Robot via smartphone, so you can feed your pet or give them a fun toy to chase around while you’re away.

Sold by Amazon

Which pet toys are best?

Best pet toys for spoiled cats

Ito Rocky Pet Fling String Cat Toy

This simple but effective cat toy can hang from your doorknob, window or desktop. It features a battery-operated machine that flings two pom-pom balls around for your cat to chase. The Ito Rocky Pet Fling String Cat Toy requires two AAA batteries, and it’s worth noting that the batteries are not included.

Sold by Amazon

Petstages Tower of Tracks Cat Toy

This three-layered toy features three different balls for your cat to smack around. The rolling balls engage the cat’s natural hunting instincts, and the Tower of Tracks is durable enough to stand up to even the roughest of cats.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Fashion’s Talk 20-Piece Cat Toy Variety Pack

This inexpensive bundle comes with 20 different toys that will keep your cat entertained for hours. This set includes catnip sacks, mice, balls, feather toys and more.

Sold by Amazon

Best pet toys for spoiled dogs

KONG Wobbler Treat Dispensing Pet Toy

This rugged toy provides hours of fun for your dog and some treats along the way. This tough plastic toy is dishwasher safe and comes in multiple sizes. It’s worth noting that this toy may not be the best choice for elderly or tiny dogs.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Arm & Hammer Dental Super-Treadz Gorrila

This durable chew toy helps keep your dog’s teeth healthy thanks to its ridges and baking-soda-infused material. The Super-Treadz Gorrila is tough enough to stand up to even the most vigorous chewers and helps keep their breath fresh as a bonus.

Sold by Amazon

ZippyPaws Burrow Log and Chipmunks Squeaky Hide and Seek Dog Toy

This fun interactive toy hides three tiny, squeaky chipmunks that your dog can pull out of the log and put back in. This inexpensive toy is perfect for dogs that love solving puzzles but not great for those that prefer rough play and chewing.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

