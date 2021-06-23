The best pet water fountain

If you’re looking for a long-lasting water fountain for your pet that also looks nice in your home, ceramic pet fountains are your best choice.

Which pet water fountains are best?

Staying hydrated is just as important for pets as it is for their owners. Without enough drinking water, dogs and cats can develop complications and infections. However, sometimes a simple water bowl doesn’t entice them enough to drink their fair share of water.

Pet water fountains encourage dogs and cats to drink more water throughout the day since they are more likely to drink from a source of fresh, running water. Whether you have dogs, cats or both, a pet water fountain can keep your furry friends hydrated and happy.

Things to consider when choosing a pet water fountain

Filtration

Most pet fountains will offer a simple foam filter to weed out hair and dust, as well as an activated carbon filter to rid the water of chemicals. Without these filters, hair, dust, dirt, saliva and bacteria can linger in the water, which isn’t fun for you or your pet.

Ease of cleaning

Pet fountains with sharp corners or crevices are more challenging to scrub clean. Also, some water fountains are dishwasher safe while others are not. Consider how often you’ll be cleaning your water fountain, whether it’s dishwasher safe and if it’s easy to take apart to clean individual parts.

Durability

While all pet fountains are ideally built to last, some materials show more wear and tear than others. Plastic water fountains will likely not last as long as stainless steel or ceramic fountains as they are more prone to cracking and scratching.

Appearance

There is a wide variety of choices regarding the look and feel of your pet fountain. Most fountains come in lighter colors or clear options. A few are available in black or darker colors. Some have designs on them, such as shapes or flowers, while others are more subtle. If your fountain sits in a common area, a subdued design may blend into your home better than a bold one.

Types of pet water fountains

Plastic pet water fountains

Plastic pet fountains are a more affordable option that will give you the best bang for your buck. Though they are more accessible, they are also the most breakable and prone to scratches. Be sure to clean any nooks and crannies extra carefully using a soft sponge.

PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain

This BPA-free plastic pet fountain offers a large water capacity at a budget price. The long water spout encourages pets to sip straight from the waterfall or the small bowl below. It comes with replaceable carbon filters and a pre-filter.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Cat Mate 3-Level Pet Fountain

This fountain has three distinct levels of water bowls. It’s extra quiet with a long ramp below the waterfall and a quiet pump. This is a good choice for growing with your pet from baby through adulthood.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

PetMate Deluxe Fresh Flow Fountain

The constant stream of flowing water into the pool below encourages pets to drink more if they prefer moving water. The smaller bowl works well for smaller pets. A black finish is sleeker than other light-colored fountains.

Sold by Amazon

PetKit Automatic Pet Water Fountain

For a sleeker, smarter pet fountain, this two-liter fountain has a “smart” mode to save energy, LED lights for water levels and filter changes, and it automatically shuts off when the water is low. A quadruple filtration system catches all debris, chemicals and ions.

Sold by Amazon

Stainless steel pet water fountains

Opting for a stainless steel pet water fountain is a more hygienic option than those made with plastic. Stainless steel fountains are durable, lightweight, harmless to pets and often dishwasher-safe.

Pioneer Pet Raindrop Fountain

This oval-shaped stainless steel water fountain is an affordable option if you’re upgrading from plastic to stainless. The spout is movable, and the main parts are dishwasher safe.

Sold by Amazon

PetSafe Drinkwell Stainless 360 Multi-Pet Fountain

A larger stainless steel model is great for larger dogs or multiple pet households. The fountain has multiple spouts coming out of an adjustable spigot to customize the water flow. Foam and carbon filters work to clean the water.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

ORSDA Stainless Steel Pet Water Fountain

This stainless steel pet fountain has a large water tank and one central spout, which falls quietly into the oval bowl. The fountain comes in two large sizes: two liters and three liters. It also comes with six replacement filters, three scrubbing brushes and a silicone mat.

Sold by Amazon

Comsmart Automatic Pet Water Fountain

A flower-shaped fixture in the center of this fountain offers three different water flow options for your pet, depending on how they like to drink. The front of the bowl has a visible water line indicator for convenience. It comes in a variety of colors with three filter replacements and two brushes.

Sold by Amazon

Cool Pup Faucet Waterer, Outdoor Faucet Attachment

This stainless steel water spigot add-on is a fun addition for dog owners with a yard. If your pup wants a cool drink when playing outside, they can lick this faucet attachment and water automatically pours out. It’s one way to ensure your dog stays hydrated in the summer heat.

Sold by Amazon

Ceramic pet water fountains

If you’re looking for a long-lasting water fountain for your pet that also looks nice in your home, ceramic pet fountains are your best choice. Ceramic fountains aren’t prone to scratches or tears, which can harbor bacteria that’s difficult to clean. Like stainless steel, ceramic fountains are durable, dishwasher-safe and harmless to pets.

PetSafe Drinkwell Ceramic Pagoda

This sizable ceramic drinking fountain offers three tiers of drinking water from the top, the two spouts and the lower water bowl. A foam filter captures hair while a carbon filter cleans the water. It’s a durable, aesthetically pleasing pet water fountain that can blend into your home decor in a few different colors.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

iPettie Cupcake Porcelain Pet Water Fountain

A circular design means this porcelain pet fountain is easier to clean than those with corners. The fountain is relatively quiet with a tiered waterfall. It’s equipped with a foam filter and carbon filter system. The 360 design also allows easier access for all pets.

Sold by Amazon

Aurora Porcelain Water Fountain

Four layers of filtration set this porcelain pet water fountain apart. The water fountain comes with three extra filters and two scrubbing brushes. If noise is a concern, this pet fountain is a quieter option as the water doesn’t fall too far from the spout.

Sold by Amazon

Cepheus 360 Ceramic Pet Fountain

This three-tier water fountain for pets has an entirely ceramic base for easy cleaning and durability. A debris grid, fabric pre-filter and carbon filter capture and clean debris and chemicals in the water. The small pump is quiet and easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

