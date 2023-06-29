Book a night at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb

We thought Barbie couldn’t get more popular, but she’s gaining even more traction with the upcoming “Barbie” movie slated to hit theaters this summer. Barbie dolls are a favorite among children, and while it’s certainly fun to play with them, especially considering the new line of Barbie dolls inspired by the film, how about a stay at a life-size version of Barbie’s DreamHouse? Barbies DreamHouse is available to book on Airbnb, and if you or your little one are fans, you won’t be disappointed.

Booking Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb

To celebrate the upcoming release of the “Barbie” film, directed by Greta Gerwig, everyone has a chance to visit a life-size version of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. Barbie has partnered with Airbnb to offer a stay to up to two guests for up to two nights. Anyone can book it directly through Airbnb, and if selected, you’ll get a free night at the magical pink mansion.

The coolest part? Ken is the host! Barbie will be away during your stay, but she’s handed over the keys to Ken, and he’ll be in charge of getting you prepared for a night of poolside fun in a mansion inspired by the aesthetic of the famous dollhouse.

This beach house has a stunning panoramic view, and Ken has it decked out with things like guitars, games, an outdoor disco dance floor, surfboards and Impala skates. Plus, it has many amenities such as Wi-Fi, security cameras throughout the property and air conditioning so you and your loved ones can keep cool.

You can book Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse through Airbnb starting on July 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Check-in is between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. PT, and checkout is at 11 a.m. PT. The available dates are July 21 and July 22 for up to two guests. A concierge will help you get settled and provide a breakdown of the property, amenities, rules and everything you can find nearby, which includes shopping, surfing and a fantastic boardwalk for rollerblading.

Best poolside items for fun and relaxing at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse

Funboy and Barbie Official Pool Float Dream Chaise Lounger

Staying at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse means plenty of fun in the sun, making this pool float a must-buy before you head to your magical destination. It’s excellent for relaxing poolside or in the pool, and the pink base material goes with the rest of the decor in Barbie’s DreamHouse.

Funboy and Barbie Official ‘Barbie’ The Movie Bubblegum Pool Float

This pool float is inspired by the upcoming movie and features vibrant colors, including blue and pink stripes. The 44-inch design is perfect for accommodating one adult, and it has a built-in cup holder to keep your drink nearby as you float and relax in the pool.

Funboy and Barbie Official Pool Float Swirl Beach Towel

You’ll want to have this towel handy when having fun at the pool so you can dry off afterward or if you want to sunbathe and catch a tan. It’s a limited edition towel with a swirl design and custom fringe at both ends for a vintage style.

Funboy and Barbie Official Dream Tube Pool Float

This tube pool float is similar to the first one on our list, but it has a jazzier design. It’s perfect for those looking for accessories with summer vibes. It has a 50-inch diameter and an integrated cup holder. Inflating and deflating take less than 2 minutes with an electric air pump.

